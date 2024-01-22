Doctor Who Star Ncuti Gatwa Breaks Silence on Millie Gibson's Exit

Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa has seemingly commented on reports that Millie Gibson is leaving the series after one season playing companion Riuby Sunday. At 19 years old, Gibson debuted in the companion role in the 2023 Doctor Who Christmas Special, Gatwa's first full episode as the Fifteenth Doctor. Reports from Variety and The Daily Mirror say that Gibson will leave Doctor Who after one season, to be replaced by a new companion played by Varada Sethu. Neither the BBC nor Doctor Who nor co-producer Bad Wolf has commented on the reports, but Gatwa took to Instagram with a post while the news was breaking that seems to be a response. In an Instagram story, Gatwa posted a photo of himself with Gibson in costume for a time-traveling episode of Doctor Who's next season, captioned with "My lil" and a heart emoji.

The next season of Doctor Who, featuring Gibson's Ruby Sunday, will premiere on the BBC in the UK and on Disney+ in other markets in May. Her debut in "The Church on Ruby Road," the 2023 Doctor Who Christmas Special, spun several mysteries surrounding the companion, including the reason she was left at the church as a baby and the identity of her mysterious neighbor.

The reports have not provided a concrete reason for Gibson's exit. Companions have historically been cycled out of Doctor Who with some frequency, and many only stay for a single season (Freema Agyeman's Marth Jones, Catherine Tate's Donna Noble, and Pearl Mackie's Bill Potts are all single-season companions from Doctor Who's modern era). The Daily Mirror's report suggests showrunner Russell T. Davies decided to write Ruby out of the show after completing production on Gibson and Gatwa's first season together. According to those reports, Gibson will appear as Ruby "a handful" of times in Gatwa's now-filming second season as the Doctor but will not appear in the 2024 Doctor Who Christmas Special.

When will Doctor Who return?

Doctor Who will return in May 2024 on the BBC and Disney+. The Doctor Who 2024 trailer released after the Christmas Special aired called the new season, invitingly, "Doctor Who Season 1," speaking to hopes that Doctor Who's presence on DIsney+ will attract some new viewers to the long-running sci-fi series. This will be Ncuti Gatwa's first season as the Doctor.

"There aren't quite the words to describe how I'm feeling," Gatwa said when the BBC announced his casting. "A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared. This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my upmost to do the same. Russell T Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself and being able to work with him is a dream come true. His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly intelligent and fizzing with danger. An actor's metaphorical playground. The entire team have been so welcoming and truly give their hearts to the show. And so as much as it's daunting, I'm aware I'm joining a really supportive family. Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart but I am giving it all to this show."

Gatwa is currently filming his second season as the Doctor. While we now know that Gibson is mostly done after one season, Gatwa isn't sure what the future holds for him as the Doctor after his second season.

"No idea, no plan," Gatwa said. "I just know that I'm loving it and my love for it is growing. It feels so much fun now. I've relaxed and [the Doctor] seems to have sunk down a little bit deeper, from my chest into my gut."

The Doctor Who Christmas Special is streaming now on Disney+. The three Doctor Who 60th-anniversary specials, featuring David Tennant and Catherine Tate, are also streaming on Disney+. Doctor Who Season 1 will stream on Disney+ in May 2024.