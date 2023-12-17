Doctor Who: Ncuti Gatwa Unsure About Future With Series After Second Season

New Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa only just debuted as the Fifteenth Doctor in the final Doctor Who 60th-anniversary special. Yet, he's already uncertain about his future with the series after he finishes filming his second season as the Doctor. Gatwa spoke to Radio Times for the British magazine's Christmas issue to discuss the upcoming Doctor Who Christmas Special, "The Church on Ruby Road." The magazine asked Gatwa, currently filming his second season of Doctor Who, if he plans to be involved with Doctor Who for the "long haul." Gatwa admitted to the magazine that he's enjoying playing the Doctor. However, he hasn't thought much about what comes after his sophomore Doctor Who season.

"No idea, no plan," Gatwa said. "I just know that I'm loving it and my love for it is growing."

If Gatwa exited Doctor Who after his second season, it'd make his run on the show short compared to other actors to play the Doctor since the show relaunched. Besides Christopher Eccleston's controversial departure after a single Doctor Who season as the Ninth Doctor, it has become standard practice for actors to stick around in the role of the Doctor for three seasons and maybe a few additional specials. David Tennant, Matt Smith, Peter Capaldi, and Jodie Whittaker followed that framework with their respective tenures as the Doctor.

"It feels so much fun now," Gatwa said of growing into the role of the Doctor (which took some adjustments from the star coming off of the raunchy comedy Sex Education). "I've relaxed and [the Doctor] seems to have sunk down a little bit deeper, from my chest into my gut."

Ncuti Gatwa is the Doctor in Doctor Who

The Doctor Who Christmas Special is Gatwa's first episode as the sole Doctor, leading Doctor Who into the New Year and welcoming Millie Gibson's Ruby Sunday to the cast. "Whilst still being in total disbelief, I am beyond honored to be cast as the Doctor's companion," said Gibson when the BBC announced her Doctor Who casting. "It is a gift of a role, and a dream come true, and I will do everything to try and fill the boots the fellow companions have traveled in before me. And what better way to do that than being by the fabulous Ncuti Gatwa's side, I just can't wait to get started."

Gatwa added: "Millie just is the companion. She is full of talent, strength, she has a cheeky sparkle in her eye and is sharp as a razor. From the moment she walked into the room she captured all of our attention with her effervescence and then solidified that attention with the sheer torque of her talent. This adventure is going to be so wild and so fun, I cannot WAIT to sail the universe with Millie!"

What is the 2023 Doctor Who Holiday Special?

The Doctor Who Holiday Special follows David Tennant's run as the Fourteenth Doctor in three Doctor Who 60th-anniversary specials. Gatwa and Gibson's debuts in "The Church on Ruby Road" will lead into Doctor Who's new season and first streaming on Disney+ in 2024, which has already wrapped filming. Gatwa and Gibson's second Doctor Who season will follow, presumably in 2025.

Gatwa's debut should be the perfect jumping-on-point for new Doctor Who fans, but anyone looking to catch up on modern Doctor Who should check out our Doctor Who streaming binge guide.