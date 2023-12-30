Doctor Who Star Teases Their Mysterious New Role

A new season of Doctor Who is on the horizon, with this week's holiday special ushering in Ncuti Gatwa's tenure as the Fifteenth Doctor. Gatwa's first episode showcased a number of supporting characters, including Mrs. Flood (Anita Dobson), who appeared to be an ordinary elderly neighbor, before breaking the fourth wall in the episode's final moments and hinting that she has previously seen a Tardis. There have been no shortage of theories about Mrs. Flood's true identity — depending on which fans you ask, she might be an older version of Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) or past companions, or even more mysterious names from across Doctor Who lore. In a recent episode of Doctor Who: Unleashed, Dobson teased that showrunner Russell T. Davies has only begun to craft Mrs. Flood, and that her trajectory could change wildly by the time she shows up again.

"Well, we're sort of finding out about her as we go along," Dobson explained. "So, today, what you've seen is a friendly neighbour. What the future may be, no-one knows. Russell is writing as we speak."

When Will Doctor Who Return With New Episodes?

Doctor Who Season 14 will premiere on both the BBC and Disney+ at some point in May of 2024, although an exact date has not yet been set. In addition to Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday, the cast of the new season will include Jonathan Groff, Jinx Monsoon, and Indira Varma.

"She is very cool," Gibson explained with a laugh in a recent interview with TotalFilm. "I've said this before, but I think her dynamic with the Doctor is very much like two girls at school gossiping. They're very cliquey. I think the Doctor's not had that sort of dynamic before. It's really beautiful to see come alive when you do watch it."

Who Is the New Doctor Who?

Gatwa, whose work includes Sex Education and Barbie, was announced to be portraying The Doctor in May of 2022. While his long-term future on the series is not currently clear, the actor has expressed his excitement towards stepping into the iconic role.

"There aren't quite the words to describe how I'm feeling," Gatwa explained at the time. "A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared. This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my upmost to do the same. Russell T Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself and being able to work with him is a dream come true. His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly intelligent and fizzing with danger. An actor's metaphorical playground. The entire team have been so welcoming and truly give their hearts to the show. And so as much as it's daunting, I'm aware I'm joining a really supportive family. Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart but I am giving it all to this show."

