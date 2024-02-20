Doctor Who: Matt Smith Says "Never Say Never" to Eleventh Doctor Return

Don't count out Matt Smith for a return to Doctor Who. Smith became the Eleventh Doctor at the peak of Doctor Who's global popularity, as David Tennant and Russell T Davies exited the series, making way for showrunner Steven Moffat and the Eleventh Doctor. Smith was 26 years old when he signed on to be the Doctor and, as he shared in a recent interview with the BBC, he worried at the time that he'd made the wrong decision and would be unable to break out of being thought of the Doctor for the rest of his career, which has since included critically acclaimed performance in Netflix's The Crown and HBO's House of the Dragon.

"I was young and sort of foolish. I'm still foolish, I'm just older," Smith said. "And I thought, 'Well, would I just always be Doctor Who?' And then I realized, actually, always being Doctor Who is amazing. It's a great thing. It's still one of the great pleasures of my life. I'm so, so proud of that show. And it's just the most amazing part."

And then there's the eternal question that hangs over all former Doctor Who stars, given new resonance after Tennant's return for the show's 60th anniversary: Would he come back? "Never say never," Smith says. "Never say never."

Doctor Who's Future

Doctor Who is now back in the hands of Russell T Davies, who returned as the series' showrunner for the 60th anniversary specials and continuing into the foreseeable future, with Ncuti Gatwa is the Fifteenth Doctor. Smith has previously had nothing but praise for the Doctor Who team.

"I think it's the most sensational bit of casting," Smith told Variety of Gatwa taking over the role. "What an actor — he's brilliant in Sex Education. I think he's got something 'other' that that part really needs."

He also said, "I think Russell has such a sense of the show as well, and I'm really, really excited to see where Doctor Who is going. I love Doctor Who. It's forever in my heart."

When will Doctor Who return?

Doctor Who will return in May 2024 on the BBC and Disney+ with Gatwa's first season as the Doctor. Gatwa will return for a second season but isn't sure what the future holds for him as the Doctor after that.

"No idea, no plan," Gatwa said. "I just know that I'm loving it and my love for it is growing. It feels so much fun now. I've relaxed and [the Doctor] seems to have sunk down a little bit deeper, from my chest into my gut."

When first cast in the role, Gatwa said, "There aren't quite the words to describe how I'm feeling. A mix of deeply honored, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared. This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavor my upmost to do the same. Russell T Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself and being able to work with him is a dream come true. His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly intelligent and fizzing with danger. An actor's metaphorical playground. The entire team have been so welcoming and truly give their hearts to the show. And so as much as it's daunting, I'm aware I'm joining a really supportive family. Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart but I am giving it all to this show."

The Doctor Who Christmas Special is streaming now on Disney+. The three Doctor Who 60th-anniversary specials, featuring David Tennant and Catherine Tate, are also streaming on Disney+. Doctor Who's new season will stream on Disney+ in May 2024.