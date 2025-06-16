Doctor Who’s Most Essential Classic Episodes For Nu-Who Fans

No one ever knows what to do with Doctor Who. If you have never watched the show before but want to, you’ll find yourself slapped in the face with hundreds, nay, thousands of hours of content. All of it is messily separated into classic episodes and the 2005 relaunch, minisodes, Christmas and anniversary specials, radio plays, and an overwhelming number of books that sometimes don’t even have anything to do with the show.

Even seasoned veterans sometimes struggle to find their way through these treacherous waters. So, if you find yourself struggling to know where to go, you are not the only one in this pickle. First things first, though. If you are only just getting into the show, know that starting with the classic episodes is definitely not a good idea. Bright-eyed and enthusiastic would-be Whovians should always start the journey with the 2005 relaunch (or NuWho). Only those who are tried and tested and have survived the camp, cringe, and the charm of NuWho should take up the daunting task of binging the classic episodes.

First, The Golden Rule Of Classic Doctor Who

Classic Who is not like NuWho, and I mean that in the best and wackiest ways possible. Classic Who features odd transitions, near-fickle genre changes, and bizarre and fantastic foes. So, if you are approaching the show with the exact expectations as you would a NuWho episode, don’t. The classic episodes existed before CGI did and were made on a strict BBC budget. This left little room for experimentation with visual effects. But they more than make up for it with, well, everything else.

If NuWho is experimental, Classic Who is rebellious. Nothing, and no one, is sacred. It takes brilliant liberties with genres and characters. It is also often not as politically correct as one would perhaps like. But it is mesmerizing even in its eccentricities. While there are things you will have to forgive and forget, there’s still a whole lot left to adore. But perhaps the most important thing to remember is that you must treat it all with immense reverence. After all, this is where the Doctor’s long voyage began. It is, as they say, OG — the classic, the beginning of his journey across time and space. And one cannot help but stand in awe of it.

So, Where Do You Even Start With Classic Doctor Who?

Unlike NuWho, Classic Who does not have a single recommended starting point. Made in an era before binge-watching existed, the seasons are divided into story arcs that each span several episodes. So, you can start almost anywhere, depending on your preferences. Pick a Doctor, a monster, or a storyline you fancy, and you can just go from there. There are, of course, recommended starting points, but it’s all heavily subjective. That said, here are the ones I’d personally recommend:

1) “Terror of the Zygons” (Tom Baker, Season 13, Episodes 1–4)

We will begin with a usual suspect. Tom Baker, of course, is one of the more popular Doctors from the classic era. This story arc has some of the series’ most iconic episodes, including the “Genesis of the Daleks” and “Ark in Space”. The arc follows Sarah Jane Smith, aka companion extraordinaire, as she and the Doctor take up a mission assigned to them by the Time Lords themselves. And they do it all without the help of our beloved and baffling blue box.

2) “The Invasion” (Patrick Troughton, Season 6, Episodes 11–18)

The Daleks may often be hailed as the archnemesis of the Doctor, but it is the Cybermen who take the cake when it comes to sheer drama. And nothing is more dramatic than watching an army of newly upgraded Cybermen emerging in hordes from the sewers to launch their first invasion of London. And, as if that wasn’t enough, this 7-episodes-long story arc also features another menace, a villain whose eeriness tends to run a cold finger down your spine. Tobias Vaughan is, thus, a joy and a terror to witness even before the Cybermen are revealed in the latter half of the story arc.

3) “Caves of Androzani” (Peter Davison, Season 21, Episodes 17–20)

This story arc marks the beginning of the end of Peter Davison’s Doctor. And it is a farewell that you do not want to miss. While the end of his run may seem like an odd point to start, it is also the moment one gets to witness Davison’s Doctor in all his glory. The arc itself involves a thrilling tale full of corrupt officials, political intrigue, and cold-blooded arms dealers. But it is also a story that reminds you of who the Doctor really is — a healer, guardian, martyr, and a hero.

Essential Doctor Who Arcs You Shouldn’t Skip

Can’t be bothered to watch it all? Well, we don’t blame you. Consuming 550+ episodes worth of content is definitely a hard ask. So, if you just want to get a feel for the overall show without diving headfirst into the madness, here’s a list of all the brilliant and momentous arcs you can watch:

“An Unearthly Child“

This is where it all began. Our first meeting with the unearthly, beautiful, maddening individual we fondly refer to as the Doctor. We also meet the Doctor’s granddaughter, Susan, in the first episode itself before the story launches into an adventure that takes us across space and time. Beyond the first episode, though, the magic tends to wear off a little, so if you want to skip the other 3 episodes, know that you won’t be missing out on much.

“The Daleks“

This series of episodes follows the first appearance of our favorite exterminators — the Daleks.

“The Tenth Planet“

These episodes follow the first appearance of the Cybermen. It also tells the tale of the Doctor’s first regeneration. Unfortunately enough, most of the final episode is missing. Except for the part where you witness the Doctor regenerate for the first time.

“The Curse of Peladon“

A fan of stories of courage, loyalty, and rebellion in space? Well, you’ll love this one. Doctor Who took a page out of Star Trek books in this iconic storyline featuring aliens, space alliances, and political intrigue, placing the arc pretty high up on our list of “not miss” episodes.

“The Three Doctors“

The Tenth Anniversary Special records the beginning of a tradition. In this episode, Whovians all over the world witnessed the chaos and the sheer glory of having multiple incarnations of the Doctor interact on screen for the first time.

“Planet of the Spiders“

This one’s iconic for one reason and one reason only, and it is for properly introducing the audience to the concept of regeneration.

“Genesis of the Daleks“

The Time War, in all its mystery and madness, was first introduced in this series of episodes. And that isn’t all. These episodes also follow the “birth” of the Daleks and record the first on-screen appearance of their creator, Davros.

“The Deadly Assassin“

The Master returns in this classic series that is often hailed as one of the most critical Time Lord tales since their introduction to the show.

“The Invisible Enemy“

While people don’t usually recommend this arc, we would still ask you not to miss it, especially if you are as big a fan of the Doctor’s loyal companion, K9. Fans got introduced to the canine droid in season 2, episode 3 of NuWho, leaving many of us hankering for more. And this is the arc that introduced the brilliant little badass to us for the first time.

You can stream Doctor Who (NuWho) on Disney+. Classic Who can be streamed on Britbox, Tubi, and other services.