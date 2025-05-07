Doctor Who: 5 Episodes That Prove Tom Baker Is the Best Doctor

The Doctor is one and many. With each regeneration, they don’t just take on a different face but different ideas and ideals. Through the years since we first encountered the Doctor, many have picked up the mantle and the screwdriver. And every regeneration has gone on to become beloved by fans worldwide. But, for every fan of Doctor Who, there is but one true Doctor. For some, it’s Peter Capaldi atop a tank, shredding an electric guitar. For others, it’s the lonely god embodied by David Tennant’s Tenth Doctor. For OG fans of the show, there is one name that remains ever unforgettable, the one who himself says he is “the definitive article.”

From 1974 to 1981, Tom Baker played the Fourth regeneration of the Doctor, as viewers witnessed episode after episode of greatness. But while most, if not all, of Baker’s run was a sheer delight to behold, some arcs and episodes stood out, whether for their grand storylines, impeccable worldbuilding, or the unadulterated theatrics of Baker’s Doctor. Baker recently turned 91, so now is a good time as any to revisit some of the episodes that prove beyond a shadow of doubt that he’s the best Doctor.

1) The Seeds of Doom

A nearly Lovecraftian tale, “Seeds of Doom” has much to offer, be it mad mercenaries, an epic adventure, or just a story of two friends taking on time and space and all the monstrosities that abound. Four and Sarah here are at their very best. Four is silly, smart, and sometimes, scary. Sarah is his companion, the one who keeps him grounded and human.

This episode shows us many glimpses of what the original companionship looked like. The Doctor and Sarah are best friends who finish each other’s thoughts and jokes. Aside from the sheer joy of witnessing the fun banter between the two, the arc also gives us one of the most well-realised villains of the Classic series. The mad millionaire Harrison Chase is spine-chillingly cold, and his interactions with the Doctor are one to behold.

2) Talons of Weng Chiang

Deep in the shadows of Victorian London, moves something evil, taking young girls in the night, killing innocents, worshipping crooked gods. Designed in a way that’s reminiscent of Sherlock Holmes mysteries, the arc boasts of a stellar cast and near-legendary villains. The main villains are a Chinese cult — with the magician Li H’sen Chang at its heart — who believe they are following the orders of an ancient god, Weng Chiang.

The Doctor — dressed like Holmes himself — and his companions finally discover that there is something more sinister at work here. The story refers to Chinese mythology time and again, much like how the show played with Egyptian myths in the “Pyramids of Mars”. The villains and their villainous acts aside, what makes this episode truly worth watching are Four’s two allies — Professor Litefoot and Henry Gordon Jago. Played by Trevor Baxter and Christopher Benjamin, the two characters charm their way into viewers’ hearts, becoming popular enough to get their own audio spin-off series.

3) Terror of the Zygons

“Terror of the Zygons” is a popular choice for many reasons. We have shape-shifting aliens. We have UNIT at its best, with the Brigadier appearing for the second time in the show. This is the first time the Brigadier encounters an enemy who is not immune to his bullets, and aside from the warmth and strength of his character, this factor allows a military man to fight the way he was meant to.

The Zygons deserve special mention here. Their design and characteristics are eerily perfect, and it’s unbelievable that they did not make a reappearance in the show for decades after. But while the Zygons make for a formidable foe, they aren’t the main reason this episode is highly recommended. It’s the fact that the Doctor meets the legendary Loch Ness monster in this episode.

4) The Stones of Blood

One of Baker’s more underrated arcs, “The Stones of Blood” is the Doctor’s 100th story and features goddesses and bloodsucking monsters, druids and sapphic undercurrents. Part 1 of the arc first aired on 28th October, 1978, and had the Doctor visit a stone circle on Boscombe Moor while searching for the Key to Time. In their search, they encounter monsters who worship an apparent Celtic goddess, Cailleach.

While the arc itself is intriguing, fans fell especially in love with the excellent Professor Rumford. In fact, she seemed to possess all the qualities to become an incredible companion herself. The episode initially has gothic/rural horror undertones, especially when we meet the Ogri — massive stone slabs just waiting to slurp one’s blood. But Classic Who is known for its experimentation with genres, and here too, we witness the grim horror quickly turn into a comedy of errors. You would think that the switch would give one whiplash, but the transition from horror to courtroom comedy just works, mostly because the ‘judges’ known as Megara are perfectly insane yet diabolically perfect for their roles.

5) Genesis of the Daleks

Of course, no list of Baker’s best episodes can be considered complete without mentioning the episode that gave us the tantalising tale of how the Doctor’s archenemy came into being. The episode is fantastic for multiple reasons. It delves deep into Skaro’s politics while hinting at the beginnings of the Time War. Beyond Baker’s brilliance and Sarah Jane’s endless smarts, we also get to witness Davros, the creator of Daleks, in all his glory.

But if there is just one thing you should watch this episode for, watch it for Baker’s portrayal of the Doctor’s dilemma. When forced with the choice to destroy a species that will go on to inflict pain and misery, the Doctor asks, “Do I have the right? Simply touch one wire against the other, and that’s it. The Daleks cease to exist. Hundreds of millions of people, thousands of generations, can live without fear, in peace, and never even know the word ‘Dalek’.”