Doctor Who: Two Stars Leaving Series After Holiday Special

✖

As one fan-favorite companion returns, two Doctor Who stars will leave the TARDIS following the upcoming holiday special, "Revolution of the Daleks." Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole, who play Graham O'Brien and Ryan Sinclair, respectively, will exit Doctor Who in the new year. "There are some very moving movements in the show and working with Jodie, Mandip and Tosin is a dream come true," Walsh says on the official Doctor Who website. "They are all so, so talented people and all the crew too. For me it was very emotional… It is very, very dramatic. It is very sad. It is quite sad and poignant is the word. You can expect a lot of poignancy from the episode." Cole calls his final Doctor Who scenes "Emotional! I was looking forward to having a rest though!"

Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker, who plays the Thirteenth Doctor, said, "On a personal note, absolutely devasted! Both of them had to carry me to my trailer, I haven't cried like that for such a long time. Brad couldn't cope with it at all! Tosin was like 'I really can't cope with you getting this upset'."

Walsh and Cole joined Doctor Who in the show's eleventh season when Whittaker debuted as the Thirteenth Doctor. Along with Mandip Gill as Yaz, these three companions have accompanied the Doctor on her latest adventures, becoming the Doctor's "fam."

"Revolution of the Daleks" will air on New Year's Day. The synopsis reads, "Viewers last saw the Thirteenth Doctor at the end of series 12 where her fate was left hanging in the balance as she was locked away in a high-security alien prison with no hope of escape. In the upcoming festive special, Yaz, Ryan and Graham are far away on Earth and having to carry on with their lives without her. However they soon discover a disturbing plan forming. A plan which involves a Dalek. How can you fight a Dalek without the Doctor? Even with Captain Jack's help, the gang are set to face one of their biggest and most frightening challenges yet…"

What do you think of Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole leaving Doctor Who after the holiday special? What do you think this means for the future of Doctor Who? Let us know what you think in the comments section. Doctor Who, "Revolution of the Daleks," airs on the BBC and BBC America on New Year's Day.