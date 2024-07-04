Doctor Who: Bridgerton Star Will “Break Your Heart” in 2024 Holiday Special

The first season of Doctor Who‘s Disney+ era has been filled with surprises, courting unexpected guest stars and weaving in a lot of new mysteries. Before Doctor Who‘s next season makes its debut on Disney+, the show will return for another of its iconic Christmas specials, with the 2024 venture titled “Joy to the World.” Written by former Doctor Who showrunner Steven Moffat, a lot of details remain unknown about the episode, but we do have some insight on one of the installment’s actors. In a recent interview with Ireland AM, Moffat offered vague comments about “Joy to the World”, and particularly the role that Bridgerton fan favorite Nicola Coughlan will have in it.

“Nicola is wonderful in it, she will break your heart,” Moffat revealed. “I’m not allowed to say anything about it. At least I think I’m not allowed to say anything about it so I’ll just shut up.”

What Is Doctor Who‘s Christmas Special About?

Returning showrunner Russell T. Davies has teased that “Joy to the World” will provide a unique portrait of The Doctor’s (Ncuti Gatwa) personality, in ways that fans definitely are not expecting.

“I can’t give away much more but work has begun on it already, and it’s mad, it’s one of the maddest Christmas specials you’ll ever see,” he said during a behind the scenes video on YouTube. “It’s epic, it goes to so many different places. And it’s a great story of who the Doctor is when he’s alone.”

When Will Doctor Who Return With New Episodes?

Season 2 (under the Disney+ branding) of Doctor Who has already wrapped production, although an exact release date has yet to be set. Both Gatwa and Gibson are confirmed to return for Season 2, as well as Varada Sethu as a mysterious second companion.

“It feels so much fun now,” Gatwa previously said of acclimating to the role. “I’ve relaxed and [the Doctor] seems to have sunk down a little bit deeper, from my chest into my gut.”

