Doctor Who Season 2 Wraps Production

Doctor Who Season 2 has already wrapped production – as confirmed by showrunner Russell T Davies.

Davies made an Instagram post over Memorial Day Weekend commemorating the end of filming on Doctor Who Season 2. Davies appeared in a photo alongside current Who star Michelle Greenidge, who plays "Carla Sunday," the adoptive mother of current Doctor companion Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson). The caption to the photo explained that it was from the Doctor Who Season 2 Wrap Party, held on a scenic waterfront location (Cardiff Bay). In his post, Davies cheered on his crew, stating:

"Wrap party with @miche_greenidge and a beautiful Cardiff Bay. That's Season 2 complete, well done everyone! @bbcdoctorwho @disneyplus @doctorwho_magazine @bbciplayer"

What Is The New Doctor Who About?

From Disney+ and the BBC, this season of Doctor Who follows the Doctor and Ruby Sunday through infinite adventures across time and space in the TARDIS. From the Regency era in England to war-torn futures, the duo champion the forces of good while encountering incredible friends and dangerous foes.

The adventures of the Fifthteenth Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) have become more high-stakes, thanks to the infamous reveal that The Doctor is the Timeless Child, and the last of of his kind.

"Gallifrey was brought back to life and then destroyed again," Davies explained to ComicBook in a recent interview, which you can check out above. "I think that kind of says it's inevitable, and I like that fact. I like the phrase 'The last of the Time Lords.' It makes him legendary, makes him unique. It makes him scary in some ways, and makes him precious. So it's a phrase I'm very fond of. If I hadn't been able to use it, I simply wouldn't have used it and he would have said 'I'm an adventurer and a philosopher and a traveler.' There are many more adjectives to apply to The Doctor, so that wouldn't have worried me. But I don't think he would have gone home often."

(Photo: Disney/BBC One)

Guest stars on the new season of Doctor Who will include Aneurin Barnard, Anita Dobson, Yasmin Finney, Michelle Greenidge, Jonathan Groff, Bonnie Langford, Genesis Lynea, Jemma Redgrave, Lenny Rush, Indira Varma and Angela Wynter. Doctor Who is produced by Bad Wolf, with BBC Studios for Disney Branded Television and BBC. Under the creative vision of Davies, the additional executive producers include Phil Collinson, Joel Collins, Julie Gardner and Jane Tranter. The new season features episodes directed by Ben Chessell, Jamie Donoughue, Julie Anne Robinson and Dylan Holmes Williams.

New Doctor Who episodes stream on Disney+, while also airing on BBC One. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.