Doctor Who Casts Varada Sethu as the Fifteenth Doctor's Second Companion

Weeks after set photos first revealed her involvement in the series, Doctor Who has confirmed that Andor actor Varada Sethu has joined the series as the second companion to the Fifteenth Doctor, played by Ncuti Gatwa. However, where previous reports suggested that Sethu's character would replace Ruby Sunday, the companion played by Millie Gibson who met the Doctor in the Christmas Special episode "The Church on Ruby Road," the BBC says that both characters are sticking around, giving the Doctor two companions to travel with on his adventures for a while. Sethu's new companion will debut in Doctor Who Season 2 (by the new Disney+ era numbering).

"I feel like the luckiest person in the world. It is such an honor to be a part of the Whoniverse, and I'm so grateful to the whole Doctor Who family – because that is what they are – for welcoming me with open arms and making me feel so at home," Sethu says in a statement. "I couldn't ask for a better team than Ncuti and Millie to be on this adventure with, this is SO much fun!"

(Photo: James Pardon)

Showrunner, executive producer and writer Russell T Davies adds, "I first worked with Varada on a BBC production of A Midsummer Night's Dream, and it's a joy to welcome her on board the TARDIS. Right now in the studio, shooting for 2025, we've got Ncuti, Millie and Varada fighting side by side – we need all three, because the stakes are higher than ever!"

The BBC did not offer any details about Sethu's character. Sethu is likely best known for their role in the Disney+ Star Wars series Andor, where she played Cinta Kaz, a fiercely dedicated operative within Luthen Rael's rebel network. She also appeared in Jurassic World Dominion and the British series Mrs. Sidhu Investigates.

Gatwa debuted as the Doctor in the final Doctor Who 60th-anniversary special, where he acted opposite returning star David Tennant as the Tenth Doctor. Gatwa had his first outing as the Doctor sans Tennant in the Christmas Special, "The Church on Ruby Road." The new season of Doctor Who (dubbed Season 1) is his first full season as the franchise's new lead.

"There aren't quite the words to describe how I'm feeling," Gatwa said when the BBC announced his casting. "A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared. This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my upmost to do the same. Russell T Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself and being able to work with him is a dream come true. His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly intelligent and fizzing with danger. An actor's metaphorical playground. The entire team have been so welcoming and truly give their hearts to the show. And so as much as it's daunting, I'm aware I'm joining a really supportive family. Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart but I am giving it all to this show."

Bad Wolf produces Doctor Who with BBC Studios for Disney Branded Television and BBC. Davies serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer. Other executive producers include Phil Collinson, Joel Collins, Julie Gardner, and Jane Tranter.

Doctor Who Season 1 premieres Friday, May 10th at 7:00 p.m. ET on Disney+ in the United States and internationally outside the United Kingdom with two new episodes. In the U.K., Doctor Who starts streaming at midnight on May 11th on BBC iPlayer before airing on BBC One later the same day. New episodes drop weekly on Fridays on Disney+ and on Saturdays on the BBC and BBC iPlayer.