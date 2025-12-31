Doctor Who Broke A 57-Year-Old Tradition In The Best Possible Way

Doctor Who‘s last Christmas special secretly broke one of the show’s oldest traditions, with the Doctor finally abandoning the alias of “John Smith.” The Doctor’s true name has always been a mystery, a secret that became an explicit plot point during Matt Smith’s tenure as the Eleventh Doctor. Naturally, that means the Doctor has often tended to work by aliases, and some have come up surprisingly often over the decades.

Take, for example, the name “John Smith.” The Doctor was given this name by one of his companions, Jamie McCrimmon, in the 1968 story “The Wheel in Space.” He evidently quite liked it, with Jon Pertwee’s Third Doctor adopting it during his exile to Earth, and even David Tennant’s Ninth Doctor used it – most notably in 2006’s “School Reunion,” when the name served as a clue to another former companion. But now, at last, the Doctor has finally chosen another name.

The Doctor’s New Alias Explained

The Doctor getting bored of calling himself ‘John Smith’, wanting to choose what he probably believes is the next most normal sounding name, and coming up with ‘Clint Rock’ pic.twitter.com/KeJY9CSM0i — Matthew (@DiscipleOfBrad) November 16, 2025

The Doctor Who 2024 Christmas Special, “Joy to the World,” saw Ncuti Gatwa’s Fifteenth Doctor infiltrate the Time Hotel in an attempt to save all of history. This led to an entertaining scene where he made up a new alias, and this time he went with “Special Agent Clint Rock.” It’s a first for the Doctor, an alias he clearly made up on the spot, and there’s been some speculation about why he came up with it. It’s entirely possible this was just the next most normal sounding name he thought of – showing just how little he understands humanity.

Alternatively, it’s also possible this represents a slightly more “meta” choice on the Doctor’s part. “Clint Rock” does not, after all, sound normal; it sounds rather like some sort of 1960s action hero. Given that’s the case, it’s perhaps appropriate that the Doctor thinks it sounds like a good name for a Special Agent. He’s perhaps watched a little too much old TV, and hasn’t quite realized fiction is not the same thing as fact.

The Doctor Will Always Need An Alias

The Doctor will always need an alias, because a “doctor” is a profession to most people, not a name. There was nothing wrong with John Smith in theory, which historically was used as a placeholder for an unknown person. This was because the name was generally seen as quite common, so it was felt to be fitting; but the first name “John” and the surname “Smith” are becoming less prominent nowadays.

To most Doctor Who viewers, “John Smith” is basically just another nostalgia fix. Doctor Who‘s 2024 Christmas Special neatly changed this, though, by introducing a whole new alias that shines a light on the Doctor’s character rather than just making the fandom happy. It’s the perfect kind of twist.

