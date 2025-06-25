Matt Smith Already Revealed Doctor Who’s Perfect Way to Bring Him Back 2 Years Ago

Matt Smith wants to return to Doctor Who, 12 years after the Eleventh Doctor’s regeneration; however, if he comes back, it shouldn’t be as the Doctor, at all. Doctor Who recently celebrated 20 years since its 2005 revival, and a special episode of Doctor Who: Unleashed saw several former cast members return to talk about their time in the longest-running and most successful sci-fi series in history. While Matt Smith himself wasn’t involved in the special, he did receive a mention courtesy of former Doctor Who showrunner Steven Moffat, who teased Smith’s desire to return to the show.

Matt Smith first appeared in Doctor Who as the Eleventh Doctor, taking over from David Tennant, in 2010’s New Year’s Day special, “The End of Time.” Tennant left big shoes to fill, but Smith’s portrayal of the Doctor was met with critical acclaim. Smith starred as the Doctor until 2013’s Christmas special, “The Time of the Doctor,” which replaced him with Peter Capaldi. Even though Smith has now appeared in high-profile projects such as House of the Dragon, Last Night in Soho, and the upcoming Caught Stealing, he still wants to return to his Doctor Who roots.

Matt Smith Wants to Return to Doctor Who (But Not as the Doctor)

During the 20th anniversary special of Doctor Who: Unleashed, Steven Moffat, who ran the series throughout Smith and Capaldi’s eras as the time-traveling Time Lord, revealed that Smith stated to him on the morning of filming for the special that he’d love to be back on the Doctor Who set. Smith himself has commented on his potential return on a number of occasions, too. “Never say never. Never say never,” he stated during a 2024 interview with BBC, which leaves the door wide open for his return, but this doesn’t need to be as the Doctor himself.

“Doctor Who. Doctor Who’s the best,” Matt Smith noted without hesitation when asked by igvpresents on TikTok whether he’d want to return to Doctor Who or star in a Morbius sequel. “Doctor Who’s the best part in the world… the Doctor’s the Doctor. Unbeatable. All part of the plan.” During a 2023 panel, however, Smith suggested that if he did return to Doctor Who, it might not be as the Doctor, but could instead be as the Master (via TikTok) – a fellow Time Lord who has persisted as one of the Doctor’s longest-running adversaries.

“I’ve always thought, if I came back, I’d like to come back as the Master,” Smith revealed to the awe of the audience. “Not that it would ever work, ’cause John Simm in the Master, and there are so many Masters, but I think it’d be weird, people would be like, ‘Why is number 11 being all weird to everyone?’” Smith refers to John Simm, who portrayed the Master during David Tennant’s era and returned to face Peter Capaldi and Michelle Gomez’s Missy. The Master has also been played by Roger Delgado, Anthony Ainley, Eric Roberts, and Sacha Dhawan.

Why Matt Smith’s Debut as the Master Makes Even More Sense Now

While Matt Smith suggested that his return to Doctor Who as the Master “would [never] work,” this isn’t true anymore. Russell T. Davies’ return as Doctor Who showrunner in 2023 introduced new lore regarding the Time Lords’ regenerative abilities. First, Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor regenerated back into David Tennant. Then, David Tennant’s Fourteenth Doctor experienced the show’s first bi-generation, allowing him to live simultaneously with Ncuti Gatwa’s Fifteenth Doctor. And, now, Gatwa’s Doctor has regenerated into Billie Piper, who previously played Doctor Who companion Rose Tyler.

Since regenerations have been toyed with so much, and considering that the Master tried to steal the Doctor’s life and history in 2022’s “The Power of the Doctor,” now may be the perfect time for Matt Smith to debut as the Master. Smith’s villainous roles in Morbius, House of the Dragon, Terminator: Genisys, and even moments of his moral corruptibility in Doctor Who prove he’d make a wonderful antagonist. The Master is a sinister and manipulative villain, and Smith certainly has the acting range to pull this off – and it’d be a fantastic twist.

Following Ncuti Gatwa’s sudden departure in 2025’s “The Reality War,” and despite the surprise return of Billie Piper – seemingly as the Sixteenth Doctor – the future of Doctor Who is uncertain. The last few years of the series have been criticized for a drop in quality, storytelling, and character development, so while the franchise is continuing with The War Between the Land and the Sea and an animated preschool spinoff, Doctor Who hasn’t yet been confirmed to be returning. Matt Smith’s return as a formidable and iconic villain might be just what the series needs to get back on its feet.

