‘Doctor Who’: No New Season in 2019

Doctor Who fans are going to have to take their TARDIS into the future a bit if they want to see more Doctor Who anytime soon.

The BBC announced today that there will be no new season of Doctor Who in 2019. Instead, Doctor Who Season 12 will premiere in early 2020.

“We’re off again!” showrunner Chris Chibnall said in the new season announcement. “Well we never actually stopped – as Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor and friends have been winning the hearts of families across the nation this autumn, we’ve been busy with a whole new set of action packed adventures for the Thirteenth Doctor. We adore making this show and have been blown away by the response from audiences, so we can’t wait to bring more scares, more monsters and more Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole to BBC One. Brilliant!”

“We’re delighted that the Doctor and her friends will be returning to thrill audiences in 2020,” Charlotte Moore, BBC director of content. “I know Chris and the whole team are already working on a whole new set of exciting adventures. In the meantime we’ve got a very special episode on New Year’s Day for everyone to enjoy.”

The Doctor Who Season 11 finale airs tonight on BBC America (and already premiered in the UK). That means there’s just one more dose of Doctor Who left before the long hiatus, the New Year’s Day Special episode “Resolutions.” Here’s the synopsis:

“As the New Year begins, a terrifying evil is stirring, from across the centuries of Earth’s history. As the Doctor, Ryan, Graham and Yaz return home, will they be able to overcome the threat to planet Earth?”

The episode is written by Chibnall and directed by Wayne Yip. It stars Whittaker as the Doctor with her companions – Ryan played by Tosin Cole, Graham played by Bradley Walsh and Yaz played by Mandip Gill.

Whittaker confirmed on Friday that she has signed on to return as the Doctor in the next season.

“I really can’t wait to step back in and get to work again,” Whittaker said. “It’s such an incredible role. It’s been an extraordinary journey so far and I’m not quite ready to hand it over yet.”

