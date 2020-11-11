Doctor Who Series 13 Begins Filming With Shorter Episode Count

✖

Not even a pandemic can keep the good Doctor down as BBC has announced Jodie Whittaker Thirteenth Doctor has returned to filming with production underway on season 13 of the series. "Strict industry and UK government guidelines" are in place on the set of the series which has had its episode count for the season reduced from the usual eleven down to just eight. Even though a shorter season is on the horizon for when the series properly returns (a premiere date has not been set), it was confirmed that the one-off special episode "Revolution of the Daleks" will premiere this holiday season as expected.

“In this strangest of years, the Doctor Who production team have worked wonders to get the show back into production," showrunner Chris Chibnall said in a statement. "We’re thrilled to be back making the show. Given the complexity of making Doctor Who, and with new and rigorous COVID working protocols, it’s going to take us a little longer to film each episode, meaning we expect to end up with eight episodes, rather than the usual 11. But rest assured, the ambition, humor, fun and scares you expect from Doctor Who will all still be firmly in place. For everyone around the world, this is a challenging period – but the Doctor never shirks from a challenge!”

Matt Strevens, Executive Producer BBC Studios, added: “We are so thrilled to have unlocked the TARDIS, dusted down the sonic and be able to start filming again for the next season of Doctor Who. The amazing production team, crew and cast have worked wonders to get us shooting again in these challenging times. It’s going to be as fun-filled and action-packed as ever – with plenty of surprises.”

The season 12 finale left things on a cliffhanger as Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor was left behind, locked away in an eternal prison and her fate unknown. The upcoming Christmas special will primarily focus on the Doctor’s best friends Yaz (played by Mandip Gill), Ryan (played by Tosin Cole) and Graham (played by Bradley Walsh) as they work to keep their lives going in her absence. They'll soon discover though that a disturbing plan forming involving one of the Doctor’s biggest and most feared enemies – the Daleks - is a foot. How do you fight the Daleks without the Doctor? With the Doctor’s fate unknown, just what will season 13 bring?

“Revolution of the Daleks” will air on BBC AMERICA this holiday season with season 13 arriving later.