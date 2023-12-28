Doctor Who Showrunner Reveals How Disney+ Influenced This Year's Holiday Episode

Doctor Who is back in the public consciousness once again, thanks to a trio of 60th anniversary specials, as well as the recent debut of Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor. These new episodes are part of a brand new era for the show, as they are being co-produced by both the BBC and Disney+, which is now the franchise's new streaming home. According to showrunner Russell T. Davies, that partnership has already helped the recent holiday episode, "The Church on Ruby Road", in a major way. In a recent episode of Doctor Who: Unleashed, Davies revealed that after "The Church on Ruby Road" was screened for Disney+ executives, they suggested that fans be introduced to Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor even sooner. As a result, the scene of Fifteen stopping a giant snowman decoration from falling on a passenger, and then convincing a nearby police officer that his girlfriend will say yes to his future marriage proposal, was added to the actual episode.

"This was the very last scene to be added," Davies explained. "Disney always tests a first episode, and they tested this and people wanted to see the Doctor earlier, simple as that. They came back with that note, and I was like, 'Well, actually, OK, who doesn't want to see Ncuti?'"

Who Is the New Doctor Who?

Gatwa, whose work includes Sex Education and Barbie, was announced to be portraying The Doctor in May of 2022. While his long-term future on the series is not currently clear, the actor has expressed his excitement towards stepping into the iconic role.

"There aren't quite the words to describe how I'm feeling," Gatwa explained at the time. "A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared. This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my upmost to do the same. Russell T Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself and being able to work with him is a dream come true. His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly intelligent and fizzing with danger. An actor's metaphorical playground. The entire team have been so welcoming and truly give their hearts to the show. And so as much as it's daunting, I'm aware I'm joining a really supportive family. Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart but I am giving it all to this show."

When Will Doctor Who Return With New Episodes?

Doctor Who Season 14 will premiere on both the BBC and Disney+ at some point in May of 2024, although an exact date has not yet been set. In addition to Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday, the cast of the new season will include Jonathan Groff, Jinx Monsoon, and Indira Varma.

"She is very cool," Gibson explained with a laugh in a recent interview with TotalFilm. "I've said this before, but I think her dynamic with the Doctor is very much like two girls at school gossiping. They're very cliquey. I think the Doctor's not had that sort of dynamic before. It's really beautiful to see come alive when you do watch it."

