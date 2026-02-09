Doctor Who’s Future Officially Confirmed By BBC Boss

Doctor Who‘s future has been under something of a cloud of late. The BBC’s partnership with Disney+ failed to reap the rewards everyone had anticipated; even the show’s own directors have admitted something went wrong with Doctor Who at Disney, conceding that the additional money didn’t result in a superior quality. The fandom – always nervous, ever since Doctor Who was canceled back in 1989 only to be brought back in 2005 – has understandably been deeply concerned, despite some reassuring statements from the BBC.

The latest is from Zai Bennett, CEO and Chief Creative Officer of BBC Studios Global Content. Speaking to Deadline, Bennett declined to discuss where lost funding will come from, but insisted the world’s longest-running science-fiction TV show has a future. “We’re a big important part of Doctor Who and are all motivated to make sure Doctor Who has a long and flourishing life,” he insisted. “We’ve got the Christmas special coming. After that, it’s time for us all to work on it.” Even more encouragingly, he insisted that “we’re all in it together” when it comes to Doctor Who.

Doctor Who Has a Future, But Details Have Yet to Be Decided

The Doctor Who fandom can be forgiven for its nervousness; this is, after all, a TV show that has historically been canceled and later revived. There were concerns towards the end of Chris Chibnall’s tenure as showrunner, with the BBC struggling to get anyone on board as his replacement. In the end, Russell T. Davies – the man responsible for the show’s 2005 revival – agreed to return, but things didn’t quite work out the way everyone hoped. Rather than establish a bright new future for Doctor Who, the partnership between the BBC and Disney lasted for just two seasons and one spinoff.

To be fair to Davies, this wasn’t entirely Doctor Who‘s fault. 2025 was the year peak streaming died, simply because the reality of the streaming model finally set in and the exorbitant costs of various TV shows made studios and streamers reassess their priorities. Andor showrunner Tony Gilroy revealed Disney bosses had told him streaming was dead, while the Duffer brothers (of Stranger Things fame) believed changes in the industry meant no show like theirs would ever happen again. That’s the context for Doctor Who‘s disappointing performance, and BBC bosses surely understand this.

Davies is returning for one final Doctor Who Christmas Special, presumably tying up the loose threads from his last season finale (which saw Ncuti Gatwa’s Fifteenth Doctor apparently regenerate into Billy Piper). The BBC is surely focusing on this Christmas Special right now, even as bosses figure out how to keep the show going beyond that. Bennett’s comments are reassuring, reminding viewers that the BBC still sees value in Doctor Who, and that this iconic series hasn’t been canceled again. We just need to wait and see what happens next.

