A Major Theory About Nicolas Cage’s New Spider-Man TV Show Might Actually Be Right

In just a couple of months, the TV show Spider-Noir will release, giving fans an opportunity to experience a very different kind of Spider-Man story. Outside of the filmmaking approach and style that emulates classic noir titles, Spider-Noir breaks the mold by revolving around a variant of Ben Reilly. But like many Spider-Man protagonists before him, Nicolas Cage’s iteration of Ben is a tortured soul dealing with an existential crisis as he does what he can to keep the city safe. Spider-Noir will surely unpack all of the issues Ben is dealing with, but some official details lend credence to a popular fan theory.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The latest issue of Empire sheds some light on what viewers can expect with Spider-Noir, specifically mentioning a “tragic loss” that is haunting Ben Reilly. “This is Spider-Man, but not as you know him: he’s a tired, old, cynical Spidey (known simply as ‘The Spider’) living in 1930s New York as a private detective, one who drinks, smokes, swears, and punches,” the section reads. “Also: he has superpowers. And in classic Spidey fashion, he is grieving over a tragic loss.”

Has Gwen Stacy Died In the Spider-Noir Universe?

Image Courtesy of Prime Video

One of the biggest Spider-Noir theories circulating right now is that Gwen Stacy died prior to the show’s events, which explains why Ben Reilly appears to be so mentally and emotionally broken. The Spider-Noir trailer features shots of Cat Hardy that echo Gwen Stacy’s death from the comics. This has led some to believe that Gwen is already dead and Ben Reilly is having nightmares about what happened, envisioning Cat suffering the same fate. It remains to be seen if this rumor pans out, but knowing Ben is mourning a “tragic loss” is definitely an intriguing detail.

It hasn’t been officially confirmed if Gwen Stacy factors into Spider-Noir in any capacity, but it wouldn’t be the most surprising development. In keeping with Spider-Noir‘s style, it’s possible that Cat Hardy fills a role similar to the femme fatale, becoming a figure Ben Reilly develops a strong connection to. He could grow to care about her, only to then fear what might become of Cat if they become too close, feeling as if he’s trapped in a vicious cycle destined to repeat itself.

Of course, the “tragic death” most Spider-Man fans are familiar with is that of Uncle Ben. Even in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Spider-Man Noir (voiced by Nicolas Cage) says it was the death of his Uncle Benjamin that inspired him to become a hero. However, odds are, that plot point won’t be part of Spider-Noir. Cage is not reprising the Spider-Man Noir he voiced in Into the Spider-Verse; this is a completely different character with his own backstory. Perhaps in his youth, the loss of a relative set him down the hero path, but that isn’t something audiences need to see depicted on screen again. This older, cynical Spider-Man is probably dealing with a death that was more recent.

All in all, Spider-Noir is shaping up to be one of the most fascinating comic book adaptations we’ve seen in a while, and it will be very interesting to see Nicolas Cage’s performance as a Ben Reilly who’s at the end of his rope. Based on what we’ve seen from the show so far, his character fits the mold of the grizzled, world-weary detective that’s been a staple of noir stories for decades. It’s a refreshing change of pace for these kinds of superhero stories. We’ve seen multiple Spider-Men deal with all kinds of devastating losses, but it hasn’t been done this way before. Ben Reilly’s trauma should be a foundational piece of his character arc, serving as his primary obstacle to overcome.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!