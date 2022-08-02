Donald Glover's Atlanta Trailer Reveals Premiere Date for Final Season

After debuting a teaser trailer a few weeks ago, FX Networks have revealed the full trailer for season four of Donald Glover's Emmy-winning TV series Atlanta. Set to be the final batch of episodes, the trailer confirms that the series will return with a two-episode premiere on Thursday, September 15. The trailer also reveals a few cast members that will return for the show's final season with Kat Williams as Willie (Al and Earn's uncle), plus Isiah Whitlock Jr. as Earn's dad Raleigh Marks. Check out the full trailer for the series below and look for it to return in the fall!

Fans of Atlanta will also be excited to see that the show's last episodes are returning to the Georgia capital, having spent most of its third season in Europe and with standalone episodes that didn't feature the main cast. While season three did nab a couple of Emmy nominations it was considered controversial among many viewers at times due to its choices and setting. Glover addressed this at the summer TCA panel, saying: "We know you hated them. It's fine. I'm really proud of those episodes."

Stephen Glover, Donald's brother who works as a writer and executive producer for the show, added: "Those episodes felt, for a lot of people, out of the way we do things. But for me, it's kind of like we've always done stuff like that. In Season 4, I think there's some elements of and pieces of that … that maybe people won't hate as much this time?" Between season two and season three there was a four year gap, meaning fans will be a little spoiled by getting two full seasons of the show all within the calendar year of 2022.

"After a four year absence, we're graced with the return of Atlanta. Donald Glover and his team have shot the final two seasons of the series," FX chairman John Landgraf previously said about the show's conclusion. "The fourth and final season is slated to debut in the same manner in the fall. The new season is everything you'd expect from Atlanta – which is to say expect the unexpected. Sit back and enjoy the trip."

Season three of Atlanta was recently nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Glover and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series for Hiro Murai. The upcoming final season will arrive after the eligibility window for this year's Emmy's meaning some awards love for the last episodes could happen next year.