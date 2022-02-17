A beloved FX series is calling it quits after Season 4. During this week’s TCA availability, FX chairman John Landgraf revealed that Atlanta will be ending things after the next season. Season 3 of Donald Glover’s landmark series gets going on the network March 24th. According to the executive, the Atlanta team shot Season 3 and Season 4 back to back. To switch it up this time, the show will be available on Hulu during the season run. (A temporal marker of how long it’s been since the second season graced TV screens.) Glover’s been busy becoming a massive global star in the interim. Childish Gambino has a Mr. and Mrs. Smith reboot to helm, and also spent some time in Star Wars and The Lion King over the period. However, fans of the show have been waiting patiently on this season of Atlanta for a while. They’re finally going to get their wish, and then its one step closer for the end of a memorable show.

“After a four year absence, we’re graced with the return of Atlanta. Donald Glover and his team have shot the final two seasons of the series,” Landgraf said. “The fourth and final season is slated to debut in the same manner in the fall. The new season is everything you’d expect from Atlanta – which is to say expect the unexpected. Sit back and enjoy the trip.”

“We are thrilled to have ‘Atlanta’ back with a new season on March 24th,” Eric Schrier, President, FX Entertainment, wrote in a previous statement. “Once again, Donald Glover, the producers, and stellar cast have delivered another signature season synonymous with the excellence that makes ‘Atlanta’ so great.”

You can check out the synopsis from FX here: “Taking place almost entirely in Europe, Season 3 of Atlanta finds “Earn” (Donald Glover), “Alfred ‘Paper Boi’ Miles” (Brian Tyree Henry), “Darius” (LaKeith Stanfield) and “Van” (Zazie Beetz) in the midst of a successful European tour, as the group navigates their new surroundings as outsiders, and struggle to adjust to the newfound success they had aspired to.”

“Donald Glover serves as Executive Producer, along with Stephen Glover, Hiro Murai, Stefani Robinson, Paul Simms and Dianne McGunigle.”

