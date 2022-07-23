Atlanta Final Season Trailer Announces September Premiere

FX confirmed today that Atlanta will return for its fourth and final season this fall, revealing the official teaser trailer for the final batch of episodes. Season three of the series just concluded earlier this year, and even nabbed a couple of Emmy nominations. Between season two and season three there was a four year gap, meaning fans will be a little spoiled by getting two full seasons of the show all within the calendar year of 2022. Check out the official trailer for the new season below and look for Atlanta season 4 to premiere this September on FX.

Atlanta spent its third season in a controversial mode, with only half of the season's episodes focusing on the main cast of Donald Glover, Brian Tyree Henry, Lakeith Stanfield, and Zazie Beetz. The series' other episodes were largely standalone, playing out as parables or folk-horror stories related to life in either Atlanta or living as a black person in modern America. To top it all off, the episodes featuring the main cast didn't even take place in the Georgia capital, they were set in Europe while Paper Boi was touring. All of this drew the ire of some fans, but the series still managed to nab some Emmy love, earning nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Glover and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series for Hiro Murai.

"After a four year absence, we're graced with the return of Atlanta. Donald Glover and his team have shot the final two seasons of the series," FX chairman John Landgraf previously said about the show's conclusion. "The fourth and final season is slated to debut in the same manner in the fall. The new season is everything you'd expect from Atlanta – which is to say expect the unexpected. Sit back and enjoy the trip."

As fans of the TV series will likely notice, the season four trailer for Atlanta is loaded with callbacks and refernces to the events of the first three seasons of the show. Some of the Easter eggs include the invisible car, the alligator, Teddy Perkins' piano, the fake cereal Coconut Crunchos, the Ostrich egg, internet vlogger Zan, and it's all shown outside the liquor store seen in the pilot episode.

What are you hoping to see happen in Atlanta season four? Did you catch the season three post-credit scene that tied all the episodes together? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.