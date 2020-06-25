Doom Patrol Season 2 Has Arrived on DC Universe and HBO Max

✖

TV's weirdest team of heroes has finally returned to the small screen. Thursday morning, the highly-anticipated second season of Doom Patrol made its debut, releasing three new episodes for everyone to enjoy. Unlike the first season, however, this second installment will be released on multiple streaming platforms. Doom Patrol is now an exclusive series shared between DC Universe and the newly-launched HBO Max.

Following the model that Hulu has used multiple times in the past, HBO Max and DC Universe has released the first three episodes of the new season as its premiere. This means that fans will have three hours of the series to watch right off the bat, instead of just one. The episodes are available now on both services!

The second season of the series will focus quite a bit of attention on the new Chief Niles Caulder's daughter, Dorothy Spinner, who is played by Abigail Shapiro. Dorothy makes her debut in the new trailer, and it's easy to see how her arrival will shake things up within the Doom Patrol.

Shapiro joins the returning cast of Brendan Fraser, Matt Bomer, April Bowlby, Diane Guerrero, Joivan Wade, Riley Shanahan, Matthew Zuk, and Timothy Dalton.

Here's the official synopsis for Doom Patrol Season 2:

"DC’s strangest group of heroes — Cliff Steele aka Robotman (Brendan Fraser), Larry Trainor aka Negative Man (Matt Bomer), Rita Farr aka Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby), Jane aka Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero), and Victor Stone aka Cyborg (Joivan Wade) — are back again to save the world. That is, if they can find a way to grow up…both figuratively and literally. Following the defeat of Mr. Nobody, the members of the Doom Patrol now find themselves mini-sized and stranded on Cliff’s toy race car track. Here they begin to deal with their feelings of betrayal by Niles Caulder aka The Chief (Timothy Dalton), while confronting their own personal baggage. And as each member faces the challenge of growing beyond their own past traumatic experiences, they must come together to embrace and protect the newest member of the family: Dorothy Spinner (Abigail Shapiro), Niles’ daughter, whose powers remain a mysterious but real threat to bringing on the end of the world."

