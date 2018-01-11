Original ‘Mickey Mouse Club’ Mousketeer Doreen Tracey Dies at 74

Doreen Tracey, one of the original Mouseketeers on Disney‘s Mickey Mouse Club, passed away this week at the age of 74.

According to Deadline, Tracey died in Thousand Oaks, California from pneumonia, following a two-year battle with cancer.

Tracey was born in London in 1943 to two American performers, and the family made their way back to the United States shortly after Doreen was born. At the age of 12, in the year 1955, she became one of the first-ever Mouseketeers on Disney’s Mickey Mouse Club, which first aired on ABC.

The performer appeared on the Mickey Mouse Club for four years, and eventually appeared in Annette Funicello’s spinoff series, Annette. The work with the Mickey Mouse Club eventually landed Tracey a role in Disney’s Westward Ho the Wagons!, which was released in 1956 and starred Fess Parker. Tracey went on to appear in various other TV programs before touring American military bases in Thailand and South Vietnam.

Following her acting days, Tracey became the publicist for Frank Zappa and did a lot of administrative work for Warner Bros. She kept close to Disney over the years, appearing at various conventions and performing in reunion shows.

“Our Dodo, as we lovingly nicknamed her, always had a smile on her face,” said fellow Mouseketeer Tommy Cole. “She never failed to make us all feel good and we will miss her.”

Tracey is survived by her son, Bradley; and grandchildren Gavin and Autumn.