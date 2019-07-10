Dove Cameron Pays Tribute to Descendants Co-Star Cameron Boyce

It’s been a few days since news of Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce‘s death broke and tributes continue to pour in as friends and co-stars remember the actor who tragically died in his sleep on Saturday due to a seizure related to what his family said was an ongoing medical condition. Now, Boyce’s Descendants co-star Dove Cameron is breaking her silence in an emotional message shared on social media.

Cameron took to Instagram to post a video expressing her grief at the loss of her friend, breaking down several times as she spoke and also read a note that she wrote about Boyce. You can check it out below.

“The last 72 hours have felt like two weeks and I’ve spent them trying to make my thoughts and feelings into words that might communicate anything about what I’m feeling,” Cameron said. “I’ve been unsuccessful. My system is still in shock and my brain is still foggy and full of holes.”

“Cameron was one of my favorite people alive in the world, though I know that’s not unique to me. Cameron was magic. An earth angel,” she read. “Over the last six years, since he was only 14, Cameron talked me down from countless ledges, got me through eating disorders, helped me out of a dark relationship and through endless breakdowns. He would whisper the dance moves to me on live television when I didn’t know what I was doing or hold my hand quietly to communicate wordlessly when we both knew we were thinking the same thing. I can’t count on my hands the number of times we ruined something because we couldn’t stop making each other laugh.”

“He was undoubtedly the most talented person most of us will ever know but what was special about Cameron was who he was in the small moments when maybe no one was looking, the moments between the big ones, when he didn’t have to be good or kind,” she added. “Cameron was always good and kind. He was selfless and generous; he was magnanimous and arguably a true philanthropist at only 20. Beloved by anyone who had ever been lucky enough to experience his light and indescribable energy. Cameron was the ultimate example of a human being.”

Cameron is just the latest Descendants star to open up about Boyce’s death. On Monday, China Anne McClain also shared an emotional video to Instagram talking about Boyce, paying tribute to the young man she called her best friend.

“You guys lost something that the rest of us didn’t lose,” McClain said. “You guys lost a son, a brother, and I lost my best friend…my closest friend, my longest friend. I will never again have a friend like Cameron.”

Boyce died in his sleep on Saturday. In a statement following his death, Boyce’s family said that his death was from a seizure related to an ongoing medical condition. On Monday, it was confirmed that Boyce’s autopsy has been completed but an official cause of death has not yet been determined.