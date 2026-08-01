Futurama Drops First Look at Major Crossover With Cancelled Netflix Show Reunion

Futurama is making its big return to Hulu later this week, and to celebrate has dropped the first look at its highly anticipated crossover with long cancelled Netflix animated series. Futurama is readying for its Hulu comeback with a new season of the revival series, and they have some big plans for what might be its final full season in a while. Not only did they approach this season with the intent of ending on yet another potential series finale for the long running show, but they’re making fans’ dreams come true.

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During the show’s panel as part of the San Diego Comic-Con 2026 event this past month, Futurama confirmed that Season 14 of the animated series would also feature a full crossover episode with Matt Groening’s Netflix exclusive animated series, Disenchantment. The first look at this crossover has been revealed, and gives fans a full reunion of the Disenchantment core trio after the end of their original series. You can check it out below.

What to Know for Futurama and Disenchantment Crossover

What a touching reunion… but who the hell are these people?! Stream a new season of Futurama August 3 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ pic.twitter.com/gxeErugiFS — Futurama on Hulu (@futurama_hulu) July 30, 2026

Futurama Season 14 will be making its debut with Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ on August 3rd, and it will feature the first two episodes of the new season. New episodes will then be releasing on a weekly basis after, but it’s currently unclear as to when this Disenchantment crossover episode will actually air during the season. But what is exciting about this first look is that it confirms a few key details, namely the fact that this crossover will officially take place after the end of Disenchantment’s third and final season.

This first look clip sees Fry heading back in time to Disenchantment‘s time period, and further confirms the connections between the two shows that fans had noticed during Disenchantment‘s original run back in 2023. Not only that, but it confirms that the main trio of that series, Abbi Jacobson, Eric Andre, and Nat Faxon are returning to reprise their roles of Bean, Luci, and Elfo respectively. It also appears to be their first reunion with one another since the end of that original series as well.

What’s Next for Futurama Season 14?

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Futurama Season 14 is thankfully return to the weekly episodic launch of episodes as seen with the earlier revival seasons rather than being launched with Hulu all at once as seen with Season 13. Futurama approached this next season as yet another potential series finale, but thankfully has also confirmed that this is far from the end of the franchise. But rather than returning for a new full season of the TV series, it’s taking a different approach for its future instead.

It was revealed during Futurama’s San Diego Comic-Con 2026 panel that the franchise has indeed been renewed with Hulu, but it’s not going to be a full season. Instead we’ll see Futurama branching out with three extended length specials much like fans had seen before the start of the Comedy Central era. The first of these specials is going to be an X-Mas inspired special coming in 2027, so it’s plenty to look forward to. At least it’s allowing Futurama to continue telling its new stories for much longer.