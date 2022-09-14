Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky Takes Flight in Season 4 Trailer (Exclusive)

In the years since the final How to Train Your Dragon film was unveiled, the spirit of the high-flying and fantastical adventures has been kept alive with Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky on Peacock, with an all-new trailer for Season 4 of the series having been released. This season could be its most exciting yet, as our heroes are faced with fresh challenges and exciting adventures, sure to leave audiences soaring high as they dive into the action-packed journeys of the beloved heroes. Check out the exclusive trailer for Season 4 of Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky above before the new season hits Peacock on Thursday, September 29th.

The series is described, "In a faraway corner of the viking and dragon world, Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky is the next chapter following the adventures of viking twins Dak and Leyla, who were rescued and raised by dragons, growing up learning to speak their language. Along with young dragons Winger, Summer, Cutter, and Burple, they defend and protect other dragons on exciting adventures around their home of Huttsgalor."

Season 4 is described, "The Rescue Riders are back with exciting adventures as they help Magnus reclaim his workshop from a group of baby, metal-eating Razortooth Metalmaw dragons before they eat him out of house and home -- literally. Dak, Winger, Aggro, and Burple find themselves dueling with a mischievous Copyclae dragon who can impersonate both their voices and powers. But when a dragon whose blast wipes out memories attacks Dak and Layla, it's up to their dragon friends to bring their memories back before the twins forget they were 'Rescue Riders' forever."

Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky voice cast includes Nicolas Cantu (The Walking Dead: World Beyond), Brennley Brown (Dragons: Rescue Riders), Carlos Alazraqui (Reno 911!), Moira Quirk (Dragons: Rescue Riders), Roshon Fegan (Camp Rock franchise), Brad Grusnick (Dragons: Rescue Riders), Tara Strong (Teen Titans Go!), Zach Callison (The Goldbergs), Skai Jackson (Bunk'd), Noah Bentley (Elliott from Earth), Andre Robinson (The Loud House), Marsai Martin (Black-ish).

Jack Thomas (Regular Show, Dragons: Race to the Edge) serves as executive producer and Brian Roberts (VeggieTales) serves as co-executive producer. Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky is produced by DreamWorks Animation.

Season 4 of Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky hits Peacock on Thursday, September 29th.

Are you looking forward to the new season? Let us know in the comments!