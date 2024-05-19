Wytches Animated Series Gets New Update From Scott Snyder

The Wytches animated series is getting a new update from creator and showrunner Scott Snyder. In a recent edition of his newsletter, Snyder updated fans on the status of the series, specifically that the writer's room for the second season of Wytches will be getting started "in about a month" — and that things are pretty busy for Snyder.

"And yes, so Wytches, one other update. I am sort of working very hard on some superhero stuff and also on Wytches the animated series," Snyder wrote. "The second season writer's room begins in about a month. So, we're doing all the prep work for that right now. So yes, I'm burning it at both ends. So, I'm sorry between that and end of school antics with APs and after school sports and all kinds of finale stuff for the kids. Life is total chaos. So, I apologize to anyone I haven't gotten back to. I apologize for any absence on my part."

What is Wytches About?

Based on the comic books of the same name, Wytches tells the story of 17-year-old Sailor Rooks who moves with her family to the remote New England town of Litchfield, New Hampshire after an incident and soon discover that the town is home to dark, supernatural secrets — that a burrow of monsters, ancient creatures that prey upon our darkest fears and desires, lurks beneath the town.

The series was announced to be getting the animated treatment by Amazon back in February 2023. Both Snyder and Jock serves as executive producers on the project, which hails from Plan B and Project 51 Productions. A previous update from Snyder indicated that the first season of Wytches is eying a 2025 premiere.

"Driven by the pairing of Scott and Jock along with our partners at Plan B and Project 51 Productions, Wytches fuses nail biting horror and evocative drama while unearthing the dark lore surrounding an ancient burrow of witches," said, Melissa Wolfe, head of animation for Amazon Studios. "Given the haunting and intimate nature of Scott and Jock's well regarded comic series, we are looking forward to delivering their creative vision to our global audience and expanding our growing roster of animated series."

"Wytches is possibly my most personal work," Snyder said. "It's all about the monsters that dwell beneath the surface of things, both literally and figuratively. I've been intimately involved with this animated series from the start, and I can honestly say that I love this show as much as the book, if not more. The animation brings the incredible art by Jock to life, and the episodic format expands the world of Wytches, taking the characters and mythology to terrifying new places. Jock and I are deeply grateful to Plan B Entertainment, Kevin Kolde, and Amazon Studios for believing in Wytches and giving us a chance to make this show dark, personal, twisted, and very special."