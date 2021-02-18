Dwayne Johnson Celebrates Young Rock Rotten Tomatoes Rating

✖

Following the premiere of Young Rock on NBC last night, the reviews for the new series are in and the show is a certified hit, literally! Rotten Tomatoes revealed earlier today that with 23 critics reviews available for the series on the site, the show is sitting pretty at 91% and officially has the "Certified Fresh" rating. The audience score for the series is even higher with 84 user reviews and a 93% rating. Dwayne Johnson himself took to Twitter to celebrate the critical success of the show, writing: "Wow 91% #CertifiedFresh 🥂🙏🏾 A huge MAHALO to all of you and your families for tuning in and loving #YoungRock Tuesday’s on @NBC!!!"

The critical consensus for Young Rock on Rotten Tomatoes reads: "Anchored by a winsome ensemble, Young Rock is an endearing peek behind the curtain of both Dwayne Johnson's childhood and the wild world of wrestling." According to TV Line the series debuted to 5 million total viewers, helping to elevate NBC's stature in the ratings for Tuesdays and landing ahead of Kenan, The Resident, black-ish, mixed-ish, Big Sky, and others. Only This Is Us with 5.6 million and a re-run of NCIS with 5.63 million landed above it on the networks.

In case you didn't tune in, yes, Dwayne Johnson does appear in Young Rock as himself, in fact the the framing device for the show is one of a version of Johnson a decade in the future retelling the stories of his life as a kid and teenager during an interview on the campaign trail as Johnson is running for President in 2032. The younger versions of Johnson that appear in the series are Adrian Groulx (who plays 10-year-old Dwayne), Bradley Constant (who plays 15-year-old Dwayne), and Uli Latukefu (who plays 18 to 20-year-old Dwayne).

Also featured in the cast for the series is Stacey Leilua as Ata Johnson, Dwayne's mother; Ana Tuisila as Lia Maivia, Dwayne's grandmother; and Joseph Lee Anderson as the legendary Rocky Johnson, Dwayne's father. The series also features multiple actors as other titans of the wrestling world including Adam Ray asVince McMahon plus Kevin Makely as Macho Man Randy Savage. Other superstars that appear in the show include Junkyard Dog, Iron Sheik, Afa and Sika, and Andre The Giant.

Young Rock airs Tuesdays at 8 PM on NBC. Are you tuning in to the series moving forward? Let us know what you thought of it in the comments below.