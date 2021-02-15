The Rock Shares Inside Look At Young Rock

✖

Ahead of the series premiere of Young Rock on NBC tomorrow night, the man himself Dwayne Johnson has taken to Twitter to show off an extended video going behind-the-scenes of the series that shows off his early years while growing up. Naturally Johnson himself is featured but so are stars Adrian Groulx (who plays 10-year-old Dwayne), Bradley Constant (who plays 15-year-old Dwayne), and Uli Latukefu (who plays 18 to 20-year-old Dwayne). Also featured is Stacey Leilua (Ata Johnson, Dwayne's mother), Ana Tuisila (Lia Maivia, Dwayne's grandmother), and a look at some of the actors cast as the real life professional wrestlers that crossed paths with a young Dwayne.

"Ladies and gents, enjoy our #YoungRock INSIDE LOOK," Johnson wrote. "So nice to see the excitement to watch & the early praise (critics & industry folks) for the actors’ performances playing my family. I think my ohana are looking down, proud and grateful PREMIERING TOMORROW 8/7c on @NBC!" Young Rock will also feature Adam Ray as Vince McMahon plus Kevin Makely as Macho Man Randy Savage. Other superstars set to appear in the show include Junkyard Dog, Andre The Giant, Iron Sheik, Afa and Sika, and of course Rocky Johnson, played by Joseph Lee Anderson.

So nice to see the excitement to watch & the early praise (critics & industry folks) for the actors’ performances playing my family. I think my ohana are looking down, proud and grateful 🙏🏾 PREMIERING TOMORROW 8/7c on @NBC! pic.twitter.com/znVcoqXA89 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 15, 2021

It was previously revealed that the framing device for the show of Johnson retelling the stories of his life as a kid and teenager are being told by the Grown-Up Rock during an interview on the campaign trail as Johnson is running for President in 2032. This has spurned further speculation that he could be teasing his eventual run for office, but in actuality it's likely just a reference to the times Johnson has talked about it in the press. There's still 11 years to go until then so anything is possible.

The full description for the series reads: "'Young Rock' focuses on different chapters of Dwayne Johnson’s life. From growing up in a strong and resilient family to being surrounded by the wild characters of his professional wrestling family, to playing football at the University of Miami, the show will explore the crazy rollercoaster that has shaped Dwayne into the man he is today and the larger-than-life characters he’s met along the way."

Young Rock premieres on NBC on February 16th. Will you be tuning in for the debut episode? Sound off below and let us know!