Young Rock Teaser Introduces Wrestling Cast Including Andre the Giant, Randy Savage, The Iron Sheik, and More

✖

Young Rock is premiering this week on NBC and will follow Dwyane Johson through his childhood into a fictional future in which he runs for president. Before getting to the future, the show is expected to see The Rock's life in 1982, 1987, and 1990. Johnson grew up around many famous and iconic wrestlers, which means many familiar faces will be popping up on the series. Johnson recently shared a new promo for the show, which features the actors playing Andre the Giant, Randy Savage, The Wild Samoans, The Iron Sheik, The Junkyard Dog, Vince McMahon, and Johnson's grandmother, Lia Maivia.

"An honor to introduce my childhood WRESTLING HEROES from YOUNG ROCK!!! In my new @NBC show #YoungRock based on my true life events, we explore my wildly entertaining yet complex life growing up - and these wrestling legends, who were our 'family,' were my heroes! As with everything, my goal is to delivery quality — so here are the talented actors bringing these icons to life... @mojowillig playing the '8th Wonder of the World', ANDRE THE GIANT 💥 @kevinmakely playing the 'Macho Man' RANDY SAVAGE 💥 @fasituaamosa & @johntui1 playing Afa & Sika, THE WILD SAMOANS 💥 @brettazar playing (no jabronies) THE IRON SHIEK💥 @mrnatejackson playing THE JUNKYARD DOG 💥 @atuisila playing pro wrestling’s first female promoter - and my grandma - LIA MAIVIA 💥💫 @adamraycomedy playing @WWE’s Chairman & CEO, VINCE MCMAHON 💥 (I made sure Vince’s office had a few cool Easter eggs for the fans 😉) Excited for you to watch and ENJOY THE SHOW," Johnson wrote. You can check out the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by therock (@therock)

Recently, Johnson explained why he is running for president on the series while talking to Jimmy Fallon.

"It was our show creator, Nahnatchka Khan, who is just such a brilliant woman," Johnson explained. "First of all, we wanted to figure out three points of my life that were defining times. When I was 10 years old living here in Hawaii, when I was 15 years old after multiple arrests and doing a lot of things I shouldn't be doing. And then when I was 18 years old, when I started to get my life a little bit back on track going to the University of Miami. Then she had said, 'Well, ultimately the audience is going to want to see you. What's a creative way that we can infuse you into the show?'"

Young Rock premieres on NBC on February 16th.