Dylan McDermott Joins Christopher Meloni's Law & Order: SVU Spinoff

✖

The new Law & Order spinoff Law and Order: Organized Crime has added Dylan McDermott to its cast. The NBC spinoff series already had long time Law & Order veteran Chris Meloni on board to reprise his role as Elliot Stabler. Law and Order: Organized Crime sees Meloni's Stabler return to the NYPD to take on organized crime in New York City after suffering a devastating personal loss. This will set him on a path to rebuild his life as a part of this new elite task force which is looking to dismantle the city's most powerful and threatening criminal organizations, one at a time.

McDermott's role in Law and Order: Organized Crime has not yet been revealed. He will be a series regular. Whether or not he is a member of thee task force fighting against the criminal organization or a villainous leader in one of the group's targeted by Meloni's task force remains to be seen. McDermott is best known for movie roles which include The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Olympus Has Fallen, and In The Line of Fire.

McDermott, however, is also well versed in broadcast television. He previously starred in the hit ABC legal drama The Practice, where he earned an Emmy nomination as well as three Golden Globe nominations. He ultimately won a Golden Glove in 1999. Has has also appeared on FX's American Horror Story, Netflix's Hollywood and The Politician, and CBS's series Stalker.

Law and Order: Organized Crime was created by the well known Dick Wolf, who is on board with the spinoff as an executive producer along with Ilene Chaiken, Terry Miller, Fred Berner, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski. Law and Order: Organized Crime is produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television for a debut on NBC later this year. The spinoff series marks Meloni’s return to the Law & Order world for the first time since he left the Law & Order: SVU series in the show’s 12th season back in 2011. Meloni's Stabler was said to have retired from the police force when the show acknowledged his character in the following season.

The news of McDermott's casting in Law and Order: Organized Crime was first reported by Variety.