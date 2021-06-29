Ed Sheeran Pulled NSFW Prank On Friends Star

Ed Sheeran and Courtney Cox are good friends, and as a result, we got this amazing recreation of a Friends classic. When they're not posting priceless social media moments they are hanging out whenever Sheeran is back in Los Angeles, and that includes an unexpected tradition that Sheeran started years ago. He explained the tradition to James Cordon on The Late Late Show, and it started out as a prank after Cox introduced him to her Alexa device. He decided to have some fun and have Alexa order something totally unexpected, which turned out to be a Gimp mask, and now it's become his calling card whenever he's back in town.

Sheeran explained how he met Cox, which happened after a chance meeting with another family. "So I came over here in 2013, and I did a gig at the Nokia Theater, and I met this wonderful family the Lawrences and they took me to Courtney Cox's house," Sheeran said. "Remember, I didn't know it was Courtney Cox's house, and when there Courtney's like, she loves musicians jamming all the time, so I picked up a guitar and I played some songs. She was like 'anytime you want to stay you let me know.' And then literally every single time I've been back to Los Angeles since then I've stayed there with her and her boyfriend Johnny."

On one of his visits, Cox talked about using Alexa to order things online, and that's when the light bulb went off.

"She has this Alexa thing in her house, and she goes 'Hey isn't this wonderful? This is my Alexa, I can just order whatever I want on this.' So she walks out of the room and...do you know what a Gimp mask is? You know like an S&M leather Gimp mask? So she walks out of the room and I go 'Alexa, order me a Gimp mask', and it goes 'okay Courtney, I'll order you a Gimp mask.' So anyway, unbeknownst to me, Courtney's assistant found it. She opened the post and she finds this mask and instantly goes 'oh, I don't think I was meant to see that' and leaves it on Courtney's bed. Courtney comes up and is like 'where did this come from.'"

"Anyway, she found out the story and now anytime I go back there I order her another Gimp mask, and she has maybe like 12, and then I hide them in people's bedrooms, so they'll go in a drawer and they'll find this leather S&M mask," Sheeran said. "She had two people look at her piano, two absolute strangers in her house that I found out about so I left a couple of masks on the piano as well."

In fact, Cox sent him a birthday message where one of the masks made an appearance, and it turns out it's a pretty good facemask to use when social distancing.

You can check out the full video above.