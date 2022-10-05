Eiza Gonzalez Debunks Daredevil: Born Again Elektra Casting Rumors

With the Marvel Cinematic Universe being the biggest thing in Tinsel Town, the franchise has been home to countless casting rumors over the years. Lately, one of those very rumors suggested Eiza Gonzalez had been cast as Elektra in Disney+'s upcoming Daredevil: Born Again reboot. The chatter became so prevalent, Gonazlez herself took to social media to debunk to rumors, revealing she won't be playing the character or appearing in the series.

"I feel like I'm just gonna get it out of the way because, One I'm confused as for the amount of hate over this and two I feel like it saves people energy," Gonzalez tweeted. "No I'm not cast as Elektra in Daredevil I have already a on going series exclusivity contract to 3 Body Problem. Ur welcome."

She then went on to applaud the cast of the series, saying she'll tune in when the show is released just under two years from now.

"I'd appreciate if I could live free of negative ill intended messages about me playing/stealing? a role that I don't even know about," she continued. "Thank you and wishing you all the best. Hopefully I'll get to play a cool superhero at one point of my career and it will be tons of fun and I'd be honored to be even considered. Meanwhile, I'll be watching Daredevil and send that cast all the love."

To date, the only details revealed about Daredevil: Born Again are that both Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio will be back to reprise their roles as Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk, respectively.

Elektra Natchios has now appeared twice in live-action, played by Jennifer Garner in the early 2000s and then by Elodie Yung in the same series Cox and D'Onofrio appeared in. There has been no concrete indication the character will be returning to the MCU in Born Again.

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to drop Spring 2024. The first three seasons of Daredevil and The Defenders limited series can now be seen on Disney+.

