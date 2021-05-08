Grimes Confirms Elon Musk Saturday Night Live Appearance

✖

Grimes will be along for Elon Musk’s Saturday Night Live performance tonight. A lot of people suspected the couple would be making this thing a tandem appearance. Miley Cyrus is the musical guest, but who knows what might happen now. Things are going to be wild on NBC with this being the first live-streamed episode all over the world. A cynical mind would call this a concerted ploy for the channel to get as many eyeballs on it as possible with a controversial host. Whether that’s the case or not, it seems to be working as social media is afire with takes and discussion of Musk as he will take the stage in Studio 8H tonight. His other half has a marked flair for the dramatic as evidenced by their career before they got together and their performances at Tesla events in the past. But, this might be the biggest spot of their career so far. Check out what they had to say on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ☘︎𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰࿎ (@grimes)

“Wow my auto dictation was on while I was talking to friend trying to write this post, so this is what my phone thinks I said “SNL but I think the toilet and Ethereum are not jumping to buy its not a long-term thing like it might be a couple like a year or something before they get bigger butt I would do it I don’t know which one yeah I think a pretty good bet” they wrote. “Tune into SNL tonight to watch me try acting!”

The couple’s much-ballyhooed pregnancy and child have been a topic of discussion on social media. Grimes shared their thoughts about that on social media too.

“Fake or real? Haha. Wow, I’m starting to feel bad haha... how do y’all cope with working and having a baby?? I’m sorry I haven’t been promoting my album properly or on social media more,” they began. “This whole thing has been a bit of an ordeal. Had some complications early on, a decent second trimester but starting to hurt everywhere at 25 wks. What were yall's experience w this stuff like? I feel like I was woefully ill-prepared cuz I dunno if pregnancy is as visible or discussed as it should be."

“I just didn’t rly understand what I was getting into. It’s been good too, but it makes working a lot harder,” Grimes continued. “Good at writing and having lots of wild ideas tho, but anything physical is hard. I'm also way more emo and less capable of bravery in the face of haters online and stuff haha. But my albums out in a sec so I prob need to get back on here. Don’t mind my emo energy, but curious what other ppls experience was like I didn’t even google it, I was just like sure y not hahaha smh."

Are you excited for SNL? Let us know in the comments!