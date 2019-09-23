Homer Simpson Is Surprise But Short-Lived Host Of The Emmy Awards

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards are underway and the stars are out in Los Angeles. Some viewers tuning into the ceremony might have been caught off-guard by the fact the show was slated to run without a host in place. FOX quickly remedied that situation with one of their most recognizable faces, namely Homer Simpson to host the opening leg of the show.

Fans online were not expecting the cartoon sitcom star to walk out on the stage in a tux to begin the evening. The same could probably be said about the stars in attendance who had to be bewildered by The Simpsons star kicking things off. There was some talk online of Kit Harrington, of Game of Thrones fame, being absolutely confused looking up at the stage which had no one on it.

Still, Mr. Simpson did offer a few brief remarks. “Thank you, Thank you. For those of you out there who are without hope, this has been my impossible dream. If it can happen to me, then you,” and then Homer was quickly squashed by a falling piano onstage. Have to keep that comedy dialed up to have everyone loose as the evening flows into the rest of the awards.

It would be really heartwarming if it wasn’t so abrupt and such a strange jumping-off point for the rest of the evening. Anthony Anderson quickly got things back on a much more recognizable track with a moment to reflect on the power of television. Who better to help him narrate that piece than Bryan Cranston of Breaking Bad? The montage was a little bit more in-line with what people were probably expecting from the evening.

If you are tuning in for the festivities, other presenters at this year’s host-less Emmys include the cast of Game of Thrones, the cast of Veep, Ant-Man star Michael Douglas, Suicide Squad star Viola Davis, Spider-Man: Far From Home star Zendaya and Avengers: Endgame star Gwyneth Paltrow. So there are going to be a lot of stars on stage presenting the awards.

FOX might have more surprises in store with the hosts, and they have a behind-the-scenes livestream running on their website (you will need a login for that.) The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards are still airing on FOX