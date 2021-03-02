The Flash Showrunner Eric Wallace Wants Episodes for Kid Flash, Mr. Terrific

✖

The restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic have made it more difficult to do crowd scenes, intimate scenes, and certain kinds of combat on shows like The Flash -- but one things that's nice about heading into your seventh season is that you can lean into a deep bench of beloved characters. We already know that John Wesley Shipp will return as Jay Garrick in a season seven episode of The Flash -- but who else might be coming back? There's a villain coming back soon that executive producer Eric Wallace teased us will excite fans -- and there's a couple of other DC heroes that might show up if Wallace has his way.

The first, not a Flash-related character, is Mr. Terrific. The character, who was a regular on Arrow, is notable because Wallace wrote a well-reviewed run on the Mr. Terrfiic comic book series during DC's The New 52 publishing initiative.

"We're working on it," Wallace said of an appearance by Curtis Holt (Echo Kellum), noting that he had actually reached out to Marc Guggenheim about he possibility shortly after Arrow ended. "I'd like to see him, not just as the character, but I'd like to see some T-sphere action taken to the next level. You get a little bit crazier and comic bookier. I don't know how soon we can do it; COVID has shrunk our season, so unfortunately a lot of those plans have kind of gone out the window. So I don't know if we'll get to it this year, but yes, that is on my to-do list."

He's a little more bullish on the idea of bringing back Wally West (Keiynan Lonsdale), the zen guru of speed, in the weeks and months to come.

"I was talking to Keiynan two or three weeks ago. I love that guy," Wallace said. "And we were about, 'I know you're on this other show, but how can I get you back for a couple of episodes?' We laughed about it, because we get along really well. He's very excited to try and make it work. It's very schedule-dependent, but fingers crossed. I am hoping we can make it work so that we can see Kid Flash at least once or twice this year. That is the plan. It's a little tougher now because of COVID, but I do know the passion for Kid Flash is still there from Keiynan's side. And the passion is still there on my side, and the writers', to write for Kid Flash. We like we call him Zen Wally now, because he's all zen of course, now we feel like that's a whole unexplored version of Kid Flash, growing up and maturing, that has yet to be explored that we're dying to explore. So stay tuned. I hope we can get it to work in season seven. I'm very hopeful."

The seventh season of The Flash will launch tomorrow, March 2, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, just ahead of a new episode of Superman & Lois.