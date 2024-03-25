Euphoria Season 3 Suffers Setback With Surprising Delay as Filming Was Set to Start

The stars of the HBO series are currently allowed to take other acting gigs.

HBO's critically acclaimed and award-winning series Euphoria was reportedly set to head into production in the coming months, but the network has recently shared with Deadline that the wait for Season 3 might have gotten a bit longer, as the cast are now free to take acting opportunities in the coming months. The outlet claims that scripts are still being written for the Sam Levinson series, with various stars of the series recently hinting that production was set to start in the near future. HBO still hopes that the series could debut in 2025, but it would now seem likely to be in the later months of next year.

"HBO and Sam Levinson remain committed to making an exceptional third season," the network's statement to the outlet reads. "In the interim, we are allowing our in-demand cast to pursue other opportunities."

Euphoria is a drama series follows a group of high school students as they navigate drugs, sex, identity, trauma, social media, love, and friendship. Season 2 of the series premiered in 2022, so with two years having passed, fans have been speculating about how the third season would handle the characters looking significantly older. The program served as the breakout opportunity for stars like Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, and Sydney Sweeney, all of whom have been getting involved with various high-profile projects.

Earlier this month, star Colman Domingo aimed to shed light on why fans have had to wait so long for the third season, as he cited Levinson's penchant for perfection as the reason for the hiatus.

"[Sam is] a person who writes and rewrites and writes and rewrites again, because I think he's wrestling with what's important," Domingo explained to GQ. "He's responding immediately to what the ills of the world are. I know that the one thing I can tell you is that he's very much interested in the existential question of who we are right now. Our souls. That's what he wants to figure out with Season 3."

As seen with a project like Netflix's Stranger Things, having a young cast and having long delays between seasons can result in noticeable maturity for the performers. Elordi joked earlier this year that the series will likely require a jump in time or have to get creative to explain the obvious aging.

"I hope it's soon, or they're going to have to Benjamin Button me or something," Elordi shared with The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "I'm going to have a bad back walking down the hallway, you know? ...I'm assuming that we'll have to go forward, otherwise it's going to seem like a weird bit."

Stay tuned for updates on Season 3 of Euphoria.

What do you think of this update? Let us know in the comments below!