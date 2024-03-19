Euphoria Star Teases Fans Will Be "Amazed" by Season 3

After a few years of being on hiatus, HBO's Euphoria is poised to make its return. The award-winning drama series is gearing up to begin filming on its third season, which is rumored to have a significant time jump, and fans have been curious to see how its ensemble of actors will rise to that new challenge. In a recent interview with GQ, Cassie Howard actress Sydney Sweeney teased that Season 3 of Euphoria will definitely surprise fans, especially when compared to the evolution of the show thus far.

"People will be really amazed with what Season 3 becomes," Sweeney explained. "I think that's good because Seasons 1 and 2 were so different."

What Is Euphoria Season 3 About?

Plot details surrounding the upcoming third season of Euphoria are currently under wraps. The new season was previously believed to begin production in June of 2023, until the Hollywood writers and actors strikes further complicated things, with reports hinting the series would jump ahead five years in time.

"[Sam is] a person who writes and rewrites and writes and rewrites again, because I think he's wrestling with what's important," Euphoria star Colman Domingo explained in an interview earlier this month. "He's responding immediately to what the ills of the world are. I know that the one thing I can tell you is that he's very much interested in the existential question of who we are right now. Our souls. That's what he wants to figure out with season three."

When Will Euphoria Season 3 Premiere?

Although an exact date for Euphoria Season 3 has not yet been set, HBO boss Casey Bloys has hinted that the new episodes will film at some point this year, ideally for a 2025 release date. As Bloys stressed, a lot of the "practical reality" comes down to scheduling the ensemble cast members.

"Obviously the cast have all become stars, which you love to see — and Zendaya is obviously a big movie star," Bloys said during a recent appearance. "So, there is a practical reality to that. But it also depends on the stories Sam wants to tell. He's in the thick of writing Season 3 right now and we'll leave it up to him and have those conversations about what he wants to do."

What Are Sydney Sweeney's Next Movies?

In addition to the upcoming Sony's Spider-Man Universe movie Madame Web, Sweeney is poised to star in and executive produce a film reboot of Barbarella. A new adaptation of Jean-Claude Forest's cult-classic comic book series of the same name, Barbarella would be the second film incarnation after the Jane Fonda-led 1968 movie.

"I'm really excited to serve all the fits," Sweeney explained in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight. "But also, just it's such an iconic, fun character. And I want to keep that fun alive through Barbarella. So, I'm excited for everyone to see it."

