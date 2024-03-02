Euphoria Star Explains Long Delay for Season 3

It has been over two years since the Season 2 finale of Euphoria on HBO and it doesn't seem like Season 3 is coming anytime soon. Euphoria Season 3 not only doesn't have an expected debut date this year, but the series hasn't even begun filming — though it was revealed back in January that series creator and executive producer Sam Levinson is currently writing the upcoming third season of the popular series. That's a long delay between seasons and As for why the lengthy delay, one of Euphoria's stars thinks that it's Levinson's writing that is the main reason for the wait. According to star Colman Domingo, Levinson is "constantly responding to the culture".

"[Sam is] a person who writes and rewrites and writes and rewrites again, because I think he's wrestling with what's important," Domingo told GQ. "He's responding immediately to what the ills of the world are. I know that the one thing I can tell you is that he's very much interested in the existential question of who we are right now. Our souls. That's what he wants to figure out with season three."

Domingo also had praise for Levinson, refuting a 2022 report that conditions filming Euphoria were "hellish".

"There's no one that's going to mistreat you on the set of Euphoria," he said. "Sam Levinson is joyful, and collaborative, and could not be a bigger advocate for his actors."

Season 3 of Euphoria May Have a Time Jump

With the lengthy amount of time between Season 2 and Season 3 of Euphoria, it's been reported that the series will have a significant time jump and it's something that series star Jacob Elordi has also suggested. Elordi, who plays Nate Jacobs on Euphoria, recently admitted that he doesn't know when production on Season 3 of Euphoria will begin and noted that it needs to be soon or they'll need the time jump.

"I hope it's soon, or they're going to have to Benjamin Button me or something," Elordi said. "I'm going to have a bad back walking down the hallway, you know? …I'm assuming that we'll have to go forward, otherwise it's going to seem like a weird bit."

What is Euphoria About?

Euphoria follows a group of high school students as they navigate love and friendships in a world of drugs, sex, trauma, and social media. The series is executive produced by Drake, along with manager Future the Prince.

The ensemble cast includes actor and singer Zendaya, Maude Apatow, the late Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Storm Reid, Hunter Schafer, Algee Smith and Sydney Sweeney.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Euphoria are now streaming on Max.