Euphoria Season 3 Gets Surprising Release Update

Even with the main Game of Thrones in the rear view, HBO proved to still have multiple Sunday night prime time programs on its hands in the immediate months that followed. This was showcased with Euphoria, Sam Levinson's dark teen drama that took hold of Game of Thrones's time slot just four weeks after the epic televised saga aired its series finale. Euphoria proved to be a long-term draw for HBO, as it became the premium channel's second-most watched show by the end of its second season. Euphoria Season 2 aired throughout the first quarter of 2022 to an overall positive reception, with stars Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney both being especially praised for their breakout performances within the eight-episode installment.

Since Euphoria's sophomore installment wrapped, reports had indicated that the show would take an extended hiatus before it returned for its third season. This was originally due to Levinson's commitments on HBO's The Idol as well as Zendaya's busy film schedule. Now, the WGA writers strike has put another obstacle in front of Euphoria Season 3.

"Euphoria is one of those that we had begun writing in tandem with post-production on Idol but at this point, we don't have countless scripts," HBO Drama Chief Francesca Orsi told Deadline. "We can't start shooting, so the delivery of that show — ideally in 2025 — will be determined on when we can pick back up with Sam, who at this point is all pencils down and just finishing posts on Idol."

Euphoria Season 3 being delayed to 2025 might end up being a blessing in disguise for the series. According to Euphoria costume designer Heidi Bivens, there are rumblings about setting the third installment as much as half a decade in the future.

"There is talk of it being approximately five years in the future, and that they're not in high school anymore. Dorothy's not in Kansas anymore. I mean, it might be a total trip. Who can say?" Bivens said in April. "But knowing Sam's brain, it's gonna be exciting, and he will challenge all of us, because he won't want to repeat himself. It'll be something new for the audience to discover."

Further details surrounding Euphoria Season 3 are unknown at this point, but Zendaya, Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Angus Cloud and Alexa Demie are likely to reprise their roles.

Euphoria Season 3 is currently in early pre-production.