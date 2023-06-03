Eva Longoria is Ready for Desperate Housewives Reboot

Reboots and revivals are a big thing in entertainment right now, with many fan favorite series getting a second go years after their first run ended and while there've been no plans for a Desperate Housewives reboot, star Eva Longoria is not only up for one, but she knows exactly what her character would be up to after all these years. Speaking with Access Hollywood (via Entertainment Weekly), Longoria says that her character, Gabby Ruiz, would be an influencer these days.

'She'd be an influencer for sure," Longoria said. "She'd be a social media mogul."

"I would be the first to sign up for a reboot," she said when asked if she'd be down for a reboot of the series. "I miss Gabby so much. I miss being Gabby Ruiz."

Desperate Housewives debuted on October 3, 2004, on ABC and ran for eight seasons, ending its run on May 13, 2012. Longoria was one of the main stars over the entire series run. But while Longoria is interested in revisiting her character, she also said a reboot is unlikely because series creator Marc Cherry just isn't interested.

"I've talked to him several times," she said. "He feels like there's no 'why now?' For the sake of a reboot, he wouldn't do it. He feels like, 'What do I have to say with these characters that we haven't already fully mined?"

Eva Longoria makes her directorial debut with Flamin' Hot

Longoria's next big project, Flamin' Hot, is set to debut on Hulu and Disney+ on June 9th. the film is the story of Richard Montañez, the man largely responsible for Flamin' Hot Cheetos making it to market. Starting as a janitor at Frito Lay he workshopped the idea and moved up the ranks to an executive position.

"I have Flamin' Hot coming out, that's the other feature film I also directed during COVID," the actor explained. "It's fantastic, a biopic about Richard Montañez, the man who created the Flamin' Hot Cheeto. It's a beautiful, inspiring story and it's not what you expect. It's not what you think. We're in post now so that'll be what's coming out and then I'm doing Searching For Mexico with CNN."

Would you want to see a Desperate Housewives reboot? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.