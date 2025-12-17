Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Hulu in January 2026

With the new year just a couple of weeks away, Hulu is starting the process of getting subscribers prepared for the wave of new additions that will arrive with the start of the 2026 calendar. This week, Hulu unveiled the complete lineup of movies and TV shows set to join the service’s streaming roster in January, and there are new additions planned for nearly every day of the month.

Things are kicking off on New Year’s Day, with dozens of movies making their way to Hulu’s lineup. Some of the big January 1st additions include 28 Weeks Later, Predator, Hotel Transylvania, Super Troopers, and Heat. You can check out the full list of Hulu’s January additions below!

January 1st

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2026: Special Premiere

Global Soul Kitchen: Complete Season 2

Million Dollar Zombie Flips: Complete Season 1

Rachael Ray’s Meals in Minutes: Complete Season 3A

Red Eye (UK): Complete Season 2

28 Weeks Later

A Good Day To Die Hard

Bad Moms (2016)

Behind Enemy Lines (2001)

Big Daddy (1999)

Borat: Cultural Learnings Of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan

Call Me Claus

Drunk Parents

El Aroma del Pasto Recien Cortado (2025)

Empire Records

Hacksaw Ridge

Heat (1995)

Hotel Transylvania

Hotel Transylvania 2

I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer

Idiocracy

Infinitely Polar Bear

Interview (2007)

Irrational Man

Kingsman: The Secret Service

Little Manhattan

No Me Sigas (2025)

No Nos Moveran (2025)

O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Predator

Predator 2

Predators

Red (2010)

Red 2

Resident Evil (2002)

Shutter (2008)

Son-in-law

Step Up

Super Troopers

Taken (2009)

Taken 2

The Abyss

The Equalizer (2014)

The Equalizer 2

The Hot Chick

The Illusionist

The Informers

The Invisible Woman (2013)

The Predator (2018)

Volcano

January 2nd

Ash (2025)

2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: Special Premiere

Cheetahs Up Close with Bertie Gregory

January 3rd

Four Weddings: Complete Seasons 1-2

House Hunters: Complete Season 251-252

Madeleine McCann: An ID Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1

Rebecca Zahau: An ID Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1

January 4th

Bachelor in Paradise: Complete Season 9

January 5th

Best Medicine: Series Premiere

January 6th

The Luckiest Man in America (2024)

January 7th

The Rookie: Season 8 Premiere

Will Trent: Season 4 Premiere

Bruce Springsteen: Nebraska Live (2025)

January 8th

Beer Budget Reno: Complete Season 1

The Masked Singer: Season 14 Premiere

Dateless and Dangerous: My Son’s Secret Life

The Judd Family: Truth Be Told: Complete S1

Kevin Costner’s The West: Complete S1

The Mega-Brands That Built America: Complete Season 3A

Zombie House Flipping: Complete Season 7

Gracie’s Choice

January 9th

A Thousand Blows: Complete Season 2

Fire Force: Season 3, Pt. 2 Premiere (SUBBED)

Inferno (2016)

January 10th

911: Did the Killer Call?: Complete Season 1

Mean Girl Murders: Complete Season 3

Naked and Afraid: Complete Season 16

Sister Wives: Complete Seasons 10-11

Who Killed the Co-ed? An ID Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1

January 12th

Fremont (2023)

January 13th

Tell Me Lies: Two-Episode Season 3 Premiere

January 15th

Accused: Did I Do It?: Complete Season 1

Court Cam: Complete Season 8A

Sitting Bull: Complete Season 1

Fear Factor: House of Fear: Series Premiere

January 16th

Animal Control: Season 4 Premiere

Going Dutch: Season 2 Premiere

Twinless (2025)

January 17th

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives: Complete Season 51-52

How It’s Made: Complete Seasons 10-11

January 19th

Hoops, Hopes & Dreams

January 21st

FX’s The Beauty: Three-Episode Series Premiere

Retribution (2023)

January 22nd

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

I Killed My BFF: Complete Seasons 3-4

Neighborhood Wars: Complete Season 8

Safe House (2025)

The 6,000 lb Diaries with Dr. Now: Complete Season 1

January 24th

Evil Lives Here: Complete Season 18

Expedition Unknown: Complete Seasons 9 and 11

Naked and Afraid: Complete Season 13

Naked and Afraid Apocalypse: Complete Season 1

See No Evil: Complete Season 8

January 26th

Digimon Fusion: Complete Seasons 1-2 (DUBBED)

Memory of a Killer: Series Premiere

January 27th

American Idol: Season 9 Premiere

Extracted: Season 2 Premiere

Wicked Little Letters

January 29th

Accused: Guilty or Innocent?: Complete Season 7

Beyond Skinwalker Ranch: Complete Season 3

Booked: First Day In: Complete Season 3

Holy Marvels with Dennis Quaid: Complete Season 2

I Love You…But I Lied: After Dark: Complete Season 1

January 30th

Next Level Chef: Season 5 Premiere

Tin Soldier (2025)

January 31st

Beach Hunters: Complete Season 2

Chef Grudge Match: Complete Season 1

Disappeared in the Darkness: An ID Mystery: Complete Season 1

Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Season 36

The Great Food Truck Race: Complete Season 11