Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Hulu in January 2026

With the new year just a couple of weeks away, Hulu is starting the process of getting subscribers prepared for the wave of new additions that will arrive with the start of the 2026 calendar. This week, Hulu unveiled the complete lineup of movies and TV shows set to join the service’s streaming roster in January, and there are new additions planned for nearly every day of the month.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Things are kicking off on New Year’s Day, with dozens of movies making their way to Hulu’s lineup. Some of the big January 1st additions include 28 Weeks Later, Predator, Hotel Transylvania, Super Troopers, and Heat. You can check out the full list of Hulu’s January additions below!
January 1st
Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2026: Special Premiere
Global Soul Kitchen: Complete Season 2
Million Dollar Zombie Flips: Complete Season 1
Rachael Ray’s Meals in Minutes: Complete Season 3A
Red Eye (UK): Complete Season 2
28 Weeks Later
A Good Day To Die Hard
Bad Moms (2016)
Behind Enemy Lines (2001)
Big Daddy (1999)
Borat: Cultural Learnings Of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan
Call Me Claus
Drunk Parents
El Aroma del Pasto Recien Cortado (2025)
Empire Records
Hacksaw Ridge
Heat (1995)
Hotel Transylvania
Hotel Transylvania 2
I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer
Idiocracy
Infinitely Polar Bear
Interview (2007)
Irrational Man
Kingsman: The Secret Service
Little Manhattan
No Me Sigas (2025)
No Nos Moveran (2025)
O Brother, Where Art Thou?
Predator
Predator 2
Predators
Red (2010)
Red 2
Resident Evil (2002)
Shutter (2008)
Son-in-law
Step Up
Super Troopers
Taken (2009)
Taken 2
The Abyss
The Equalizer (2014)
The Equalizer 2
The Hot Chick
The Illusionist
The Informers
The Invisible Woman (2013)
The Predator (2018)
Volcano
January 2nd
Ash (2025)
2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: Special Premiere
Cheetahs Up Close with Bertie Gregory
January 3rd
Four Weddings: Complete Seasons 1-2
House Hunters: Complete Season 251-252
Madeleine McCann: An ID Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1
Rebecca Zahau: An ID Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1
January 4th
Bachelor in Paradise: Complete Season 9
January 5th
Best Medicine: Series Premiere
January 6th
The Luckiest Man in America (2024)
January 7th
The Rookie: Season 8 Premiere
Will Trent: Season 4 Premiere
Bruce Springsteen: Nebraska Live (2025)
January 8th
Beer Budget Reno: Complete Season 1
The Masked Singer: Season 14 Premiere
Dateless and Dangerous: My Son’s Secret Life
The Judd Family: Truth Be Told: Complete S1
Kevin Costner’s The West: Complete S1
The Mega-Brands That Built America: Complete Season 3A
Zombie House Flipping: Complete Season 7
Gracie’s Choice
January 9th
A Thousand Blows: Complete Season 2
Fire Force: Season 3, Pt. 2 Premiere (SUBBED)
Inferno (2016)
January 10th
911: Did the Killer Call?: Complete Season 1
Mean Girl Murders: Complete Season 3
Naked and Afraid: Complete Season 16
Sister Wives: Complete Seasons 10-11
Who Killed the Co-ed? An ID Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1
January 12th
Fremont (2023)
January 13th
Tell Me Lies: Two-Episode Season 3 Premiere
January 15th
Accused: Did I Do It?: Complete Season 1
Court Cam: Complete Season 8A
Sitting Bull: Complete Season 1
Fear Factor: House of Fear: Series Premiere
January 16th
Animal Control: Season 4 Premiere
Going Dutch: Season 2 Premiere
Twinless (2025)
January 17th
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives: Complete Season 51-52
How It’s Made: Complete Seasons 10-11
January 19th
Hoops, Hopes & Dreams
January 21st
FX’s The Beauty: Three-Episode Series Premiere
Retribution (2023)
January 22nd
Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire
I Killed My BFF: Complete Seasons 3-4
Neighborhood Wars: Complete Season 8
Safe House (2025)
The 6,000 lb Diaries with Dr. Now: Complete Season 1
January 24th
Evil Lives Here: Complete Season 18
Expedition Unknown: Complete Seasons 9 and 11
Naked and Afraid: Complete Season 13
Naked and Afraid Apocalypse: Complete Season 1
See No Evil: Complete Season 8
January 26th
Digimon Fusion: Complete Seasons 1-2 (DUBBED)
Memory of a Killer: Series Premiere
January 27th
American Idol: Season 9 Premiere
Extracted: Season 2 Premiere
Wicked Little Letters
January 29th
Accused: Guilty or Innocent?: Complete Season 7
Beyond Skinwalker Ranch: Complete Season 3
Booked: First Day In: Complete Season 3
Holy Marvels with Dennis Quaid: Complete Season 2
I Love You…But I Lied: After Dark: Complete Season 1
January 30th
Next Level Chef: Season 5 Premiere
Tin Soldier (2025)
January 31st
Beach Hunters: Complete Season 2
Chef Grudge Match: Complete Season 1
Disappeared in the Darkness: An ID Mystery: Complete Season 1
Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Season 36
The Great Food Truck Race: Complete Season 11