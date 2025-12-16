Disney+: Everything Coming to the Service in January 2026

2025 is coming to an end in just a couple of weeks, and streamers like Disney+ are starting to prepare to kick off 2026 in style. Netflix has already released its lineup for January 2026 and Disney+ joined the party on Tuesday afternoon. The streaming service just unveiled the full list of it January additions, which is headlined by the return of a beloved franchise and the next chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

On January 1st, the original four Indiana Jones movies will be returning to Disney+, rejoining the 2023 installment Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. The Steven Spielberg-directed movies left Disney+ a couple of months ago for a streaming stint on Prime Video. That contract runs out at the end of the year, allowing all five movies to be on the same service once again.

The month starts with Indiana Jones and ends with Wonder Man. The new TV series from Marvel Studios is debuting on January 27th, and every episode will be released at the same time. You can check out the full list of January’s Disney+ additions below!

January 1st

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

January 2nd

The Big Year

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

Cheetahs Up Close with Bertie Gregory – Premiere

Bertie arrives in the Serengeti as the spectacular wildebeest migration kicks off. He’s here to film the fastest land animal on Earth: the cheetah. As he gets close to a mother caring for her tiny cubs and a young group of males executing phenomenal hunts as a team, he learns about the unexpected challenges the species endures.

January 4th

Incredible Northern Vets (Season 2) – All Episodes

Follow the busy daily lives of three Indigenous veterinarians at unique clinics across three provinces. Each vet serves a wide range of clients and pets, with services ranging from animal acupuncture to behavioral expertise for pet anxiety. All three vets are fueled by their love for animals, putting their skills to the test every day by keeping the human/animal bond strong between the owners and pets.

January 5th

I AM BOXER (Hulu Original) – New Episode

From 30-year boxing veteran Don Lee comes the ultimate survival competition. Ninety boxers, regardless of age, weight, or profession, gather to prove they’re the best. They’ll face off in explosive matches and missions on an epic scale. Who will survive to the end and be crowned the champion?

January 7th

Made in Korea (Hulu Original) – New Episode

In 1970s South Korea a man determined to reach the pinnacle of wealth and power lives a double life – KCIA agent by day and dangerous business man by night. Determined and unstoppable, he comes face to face with a tenacious prosecutor willing to risk it all to bring him down.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 (Disney+ Original) – New Episode

After Camp Half-Blood’s protective border is breached, Percy Jackson embarks on an epic odyssey into the Sea of Monsters in search of his best friend Grover and the one thing that may save the camp — the legendary Golden Fleece. With help from Annabeth, Clarisse and his newfound cyclops half-brother Tyson, Percy’s survival becomes essential to stopping Luke, the Titan Kronos, and their impending plan to bring down Camp Half-Blood — and ultimately, Olympus.

January 9th

The Tale of Silyan – Premiere

From the Oscar-nominated director of ‘Honeyland’ comes a poignant and visually arresting story set in the heart of rural Macedonia. Nikola, a farmer grappling with the harsh realities of new government policies, finds himself unable to sell his land or crops. When his family leaves in search of a better life abroad, Nikola takes a job as a landfill attendant, where he encounters the injured white stork Silyan. As he nurses the bird back to health, an unlikely bond forms between man and animal. The result is a deeply moving film that touches on climate change, economic migration, resilience and the quiet power of connection.

Theme Song Takeover (Season 5) – Premiere

Your favorite characters are back to hijack their shows to perform delightful covers of theme songs they have no business singing!

January 10th

The Artful Dodger Season 1 (Hulu Original)

It’s a tale of reinvention, betrayal, redemption, and love with a twist. Jack Dawkins is The Artful Dodger, whose pickpocketing fingers have become the skilled hands of a surgeon. He is torn between an impossible love and the criminal underworld he secretly craves. This will require Artfulness.

Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends (Season 4) – New Episodes

In season four of the global hit series, a new “Water-Webs” story arc is introduced in which Team Spidey receives water-themed powers and pirate suits. It also continues the popular “Dino-Webs” story arc from season three.

January 12th

January 14th

Hey A.J.! – Premiere

Inspired by children’s book author and former Super Bowl champion Martellus Bennett, the upcoming new family comedy series is a whimsical and music-filled family comedy about an imaginative young girl who, along with her stuffed bunny sidekick, uses her big imagination to make ordinary life moments extraordinary.

Pole to Pole with Will Smith – All Episodes Streaming

ive years in the making, POLE TO POLE WITH WILL SMITH follows Will across all seven continents, taking him from the icefields of Antarctica to the jungles of the Amazon, the mountains of the Himalayas, the deserts of Africa, the islands of the Pacific and the icebergs of the Arctic. Inspired by his late mentor to explore life’s big questions, Will throws himself into incredible challenges for 100 days: skiing to the South Pole, catching a giant anaconda, milking a venomous tarantula, climbing mountains, and diving under the ice of the North Pole. Guided by experts, scientists and explorers, Will helps make world-first scientific discoveries and forges profound human connections — from the Amazon’s Waorani community to the Kalahari’s San people — whose knowledge and resilience offer powerful lessons about our future on the planet. Told with a cinematic scale, access, and authenticity only National Geographic can deliver, this once-in-a-lifetime adventure blends cutting-edge science, environmental storytelling, and bold exploration.

January 16th

Agent P, Under C: Shorts – All Episodes Streaming

Agent P, Under C follows Perry the Platypus, who returns as his alter ego Agent P, as he takes on a new undercover mission to stop animal enemies from rival spy organization A.N.A.T.H.E.M.A. (the Alliance of Nefarious Animals That Has an Exceptionally Memorable Acronym).

January 17th

Americas Funniest Home Videos (New Seasons)

Phineas and Ferb (Season 5) – New Episodes

The new season of “Phineas and Ferb” follows the inventive stepbrothers as they tackle another 104 days of summer. Candace is more determined than ever to finally bust her little brothers while their pet platypus, Perry, continues to lead a double life as the suave Agent P, whose sole mission is to thwart Dr. Doofenshmirtz from taking over the Tri-State Area.

January 18th

Playdate with Winnie the Pooh: Shorts (Season 3) – Premiere

Winnie the Pooh and his friends enjoy all kinds of Playdates at their Treehouse in the Hundred Acre Wood and this season brings a new friend Owl, who loves books.

January 19th

January 21st

January 22nd

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

January 23rd

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Pet Hotel – New Episodes

The next chapter of the Emmy Award-winning short-form series, “Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Pet Hotel” follows Minnie, Daisy and Cuckoo-Loca as they open a brand-new pet hotel in Hot Dog Hills, complete with a pet spa, a yoga studio, a stage for evening pet-tertainment and a gourmet kitchen where they whip up healthy snacks for their hotel guests.

January 26th

January 27th

Wonder Man (Disney+ Original) All Episodes Streaming at 6pm PT

Aspiring Hollywood actor Simon Williams is struggling to get his career off the ground. During a chance meeting with Trevor Slattery, an actor whose biggest roles may be well behind him, Simon learns legendary director Von Kovak is remaking the superhero film “Wonder Man.” These two actors at opposite ends of their careers doggedly pursue life-changing roles in this film as audiences get a peek behind the curtain of the entertainment industry.

January 28th

Disney Jr. Ariel – The Little Mermaid (Season 2) – Premiere

In the new season, Ariel and her friends discover a magical new undersea realm and embark on imaginative journeys through the beautiful Crystal World.

January 30th

Pupstruction Construction – All Episodes Streaming

It’s Pupstruction Construction time! Join Phinny as he watches real-life builders use the same tools and trucks as Pupstruction to build houses, roads, tunnels, bridges, and more!