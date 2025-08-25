Every Movie & TV Show Coming to Prime Video in September 2025

With September on its way in just a week, many streaming services have started informing subscribers (and potential new users) about all of the new titles set to join their lineups in the coming month. Amazon’s Prime Video service is no exception. On Monday, the streamer shared its newsletter revealing the full list of movies and TV shows arriving throughout September.
On the TV side of things, there are three major additions that fans will want to know about. First and foremost is the return of Gen V for its second season. The hit, college-set spinoff of The Boys is finally back with new episodes, premiering on September 17th.
The month will also be beginning and ending with some wildly popular TV titles. All five seasons of the Friday Night Lights TV series will hit Prime Video on September 1st, bringing Coach Taylor and his Panthers to a new streaming audience. On September 26th, Mike Schur’s beloved afterlife comedy The Good Place will be moving from Netflix to Prime Video.
If you’re less into TV and prefer to watch movies, Prime has a lot of big additions planned for September (though less than in previous months). Among the new additions are a few new movies from 2025, including Jason Statham’s A Working Man, which arrives on September 3rd. Other 2025 films coming over from different streamers include Love Hurts, Novocaine, and Black Bag.
You can check out the full list of Prime Video’s September additions below!
September 1st
Friday Night Lights Season 1-5
The Runarounds (2025)
A Monster Calls
After Earth
Baby Mama
Blackhat
Burn After Reading
Casino
Chef
Children of Men
Crimson Peak
Death Wish (2018)
Death Wish 3
Death Wish 4: The Crackdown
Death Wish II
I See You
Identity Thief
Inherent Vice
Last Tango In Paris
Lifeforce
Machete Kills
Morbius
Murder on The Orient Express (2017)
Rain Man
Rumor Has It
Savages
Sisters
Somewhere in Time
The Boss Baby
The Bourne Identity
The Bourne Legacy
The Bourne Supremacy
The Bourne Ultimatum
The Craft (1996)
The First Omen
The Great Escape
Three Thousand Years of Longing
Winchester
September 3rd
A Working Man (2025)
September 5th
Dish It Out
Black Bag (2025)
September 6th
Confidence Queen
September 10th
The Girlfriend
Helluva Boss
September 12th
Every Minute Counts Season 2
Novocaine (2025)
September 14th
Tommy’s Honour
September 17th
Gen V Season 2
September 19th
Love Hurts (2025)
Trolls Band Together
September 24th
American Horror Story Season 13
Hotel Costiera
September 26th
The Good Place Season 1-4