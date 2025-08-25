Every Movie & TV Show Coming to Prime Video in September 2025

With September on its way in just a week, many streaming services have started informing subscribers (and potential new users) about all of the new titles set to join their lineups in the coming month. Amazon’s Prime Video service is no exception. On Monday, the streamer shared its newsletter revealing the full list of movies and TV shows arriving throughout September.

On the TV side of things, there are three major additions that fans will want to know about. First and foremost is the return of Gen V for its second season. The hit, college-set spinoff of The Boys is finally back with new episodes, premiering on September 17th.

The month will also be beginning and ending with some wildly popular TV titles. All five seasons of the Friday Night Lights TV series will hit Prime Video on September 1st, bringing Coach Taylor and his Panthers to a new streaming audience. On September 26th, Mike Schur’s beloved afterlife comedy The Good Place will be moving from Netflix to Prime Video.

If you’re less into TV and prefer to watch movies, Prime has a lot of big additions planned for September (though less than in previous months). Among the new additions are a few new movies from 2025, including Jason Statham’s A Working Man, which arrives on September 3rd. Other 2025 films coming over from different streamers include Love Hurts, Novocaine, and Black Bag.

You can check out the full list of Prime Video’s September additions below!

September 1st

Friday Night Lights Season 1-5

The Runarounds (2025)

A Monster Calls

After Earth

Baby Mama

Blackhat

Burn After Reading

Casino

Chef

Children of Men

Crimson Peak

Death Wish (2018)

Death Wish 3

Death Wish 4: The Crackdown

Death Wish II

I See You

Identity Thief

Inherent Vice

Last Tango In Paris

Lifeforce

Machete Kills

Morbius

Murder on The Orient Express (2017)

Rain Man

Rumor Has It

Savages

Sisters

Somewhere in Time

The Boss Baby

The Bourne Identity

The Bourne Legacy

The Bourne Supremacy

The Bourne Ultimatum

The Craft (1996)

The First Omen

The Great Escape

Three Thousand Years of Longing

Winchester

September 3rd

A Working Man (2025)

September 5th

Dish It Out

Black Bag (2025)

September 6th

Confidence Queen

September 10th

The Girlfriend

Helluva Boss

September 12th

Every Minute Counts Season 2

Novocaine (2025)

September 14th

Tommy’s Honour

September 17th

Gen V Season 2

September 19th

Love Hurts (2025)

Trolls Band Together

September 24th

American Horror Story Season 13

Hotel Costiera

September 26th

The Good Place Season 1-4