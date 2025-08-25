Netflix Quietly Adds The Latest Transformers Live-Action Movie (& It Deserves a Second Chance)

The most recent Transformers movie has just quietly been added to Netflix, offering it another shot at redemption two years after its original release. Despite bringing in impressive box office draws over the years, Michael Bay’s five Transformers movies received a mixed-to-negative response from audiences and critics alike. Director Steven Caple Jr. helmed the most recent Transformers movie, however, helping it to become one of the highest-rated instalments in the franchise, so its arrival on Netflix means it could finally get a second chance.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Originally released in theaters on June 9, 2023, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts became available to stream on Netflix in the United States on August 25, 2025. Rise of the Beasts took us back to 1994 where ex-military electronics expert Noah Diaz (Anthony Ramos) and artifact researcher Elena Wallace (Dominique Fishback) help the Autobots and the Maximals to protect the mysterious Transwarp Key from evil Terrorcons. Separate from Bay’s Transformers movies, Rise of the Beast took inspiration from the Beast Wars sub-franchise, and benefitted from being so disconnected.

Why Does Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Deserve a Second Chance?

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts might not have been the highest-grossing movie in the franchise, totalling only $441.7 million worldwide on a budget of $200 million, but the movie is one of the film series’ highest-rated instalments. This, too, isn’t a very high bar, but with a 51% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Rise of the Beasts the second-best movie in the franchise, falling behind 2007’s original Transformers with its 57% score. Rise of the Beasts’ originality, separation from the core story, and call-backs to some of the best parts of the first five movies mean it deserves redemption, however.

This isn’t the first time Rise of the Beasts has been available on Netflix, and, in fact, in 2024, the movie made it to the #6 spot in Netflix’s movie chart, with 5.2 million views in its first week on the streaming platform. It remains to be seen how successful Rise of the Beasts will be this time. With strong performances from Ramos and Fishback, as well as the vocal talents of Peter Cullen, Ron Perlman, Michelle Yeoh, Peter Dinklage, Colman Domingo, and more, Rise of the Beasts is one of the most star-studded and impressive instalments in the franchise.

What Other Transformers Movies Are Available to Stream On Netflix?

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts joins several other Transformers movies already available to stream on Netflix in the United States. While 2018’s Bumblebee, directed by Travis Knight, is not available on Netflix – you can catch it on Paramount+, all of Michael Bay’s Transformers movies are currently available on Netflix. You can also stream a number of animated Transformers series on Netflix, so there’s a lot of thrilling Autobot action available to catch up on before watching Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

Transformers (2007) – Autobots and Decepticons, races from outer space, engage in a humongous and fierce battle on planet Earth. The Autobots enlist the help of a teenager, Sam, to win the battle against the Decepticons.

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) – Sam wants to lead a normal life in college but he has visions of Cybertronion symbols. Meanwhile, an ancient threat marshals the rest of the Decepticons in order to avenge their earlier defeat.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) – The Autobots discover their lost leader Sentinel Prime and an invention capable of ending the war between them and the Decepticons, only to realize that they have been betrayed to their enemies.

Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014) – The sentient Autobots from the planet Cybertron receive help from Cade Yeager, an unsuccessful inventor, and a team of humans as a bounty hunter and an elite CIA black ops unit try to apprehend them.

Transformers: The Last Knight (2017) – Quintessa brainwashes Optimus Prime and heads to Earth to search for an ancient staff. Cade, Bumblebee and the Autobots race against time to find it, while also escaping an anti-Transformers force.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (2023) – Optimus Prime and the Autobots team up with a down on his luck young man, an aspiring historian and with a powerful faction of Transformers known as the Maximals to combat a sinister force from outer space that threatens the Earth and all of mankind.

What are your favorite Transformers movies? Let us know in the comments!