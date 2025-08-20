Gen V Showrunner Eric Kripke Makes a Bold Claim About Season 2 in Exclusive Preview

Showrunner Eric Kripke is not mincing words, telling ComicBook that “Gen V Season 2 is stronger than the first one.” The series returns on Wednesday, September 17th on Prime Video, and picks up in the aftermath of The Boys Season 4, and all that entails. The Boys universe is in a period of major upheaval right now, with Homelander (Antony Star) effectively in control of the US and all of our heroes on the run. Things probably won’t be any easier at the Godolkin University School of Crimefighting, as we’ll see for ourselves soon enough. This spinoff may turn out to be required viewing ahead of The Boys’ fifth and final season, which premieres next year.

“I think Gen V Season 2 is stronger than the first one,” Kripke said. “It’s more confident, more layered, with higher stakes and crazier swings. It’s loaded with action, emotion, The Boys cameos, and some very weird butt stuff. It’s also the audience’s first look at Homelander’s America, and how the whole universe is rapidly changing. If you’re a fan of The Boys, you’ll love it.”

Gen V is a spinoff of The Boys, loosely based on the comic book story arc “We Gotta Go Now.” Season 1 took place before The Boys Season 4, and now Gen V Season 2 will take place after The Boys Season 4. That means it will be our first glimpse at the world since Homelander was deputized by the President of the United States and granted more power and authority than ever before. According to the logline, this season will find supes and humans on the brink of war with each other.

Godolkin University will be an interesting perspective to see this setting from, but unfortunately, it will likely be a bad place for the main characters to be. Marie (Jaz Sinclair) and her classmates are returning to the facility as inmates, and the new Dean Cipher (Hamis Linklater) is intent on turning them all into soldiers for the supe army.

It’s hard to imagine watching The Boys Season 5 without watching Gen V. At the very least, this sounds like a compelling view of the conflict building between these two installments. Season 5 promises to bring the story to a crescendo, but spinoffs will keep the franchise going. However, for those who want to get the most out of the big finale, this is must-watch TV.

Gen V Season 2 premieres on Wednesday, September 17th with three episodes, then continues every Wednesday through October 22nd. Season 1 is streaming now on Prime Video, along with The Boys. The Boys Season 5 premieres sometime next year.

