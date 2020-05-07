Here's Every CBS Show Just Cancelled by the Network

Ahead of virtual upfronts presentations this week, CBS revealed their slate of series renewals, announcing the renewal of 23 series for the 2020-2021 season. Unfortunately, the network also announced their cancellations as well. Their announcement added Man With a Plan, Tommy, Carol's Second Act, and Broke to their previously announced series conclusions, including God Friended Me. When it comes to what got the axe, the series not returning represent a mix of long-running series simply coming to the end of the run and newer series that just aren't going forward as well as several that were in in their first season. As for what was renewed, the network is bringing back a strong slate of hits. Dramas NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, SWAT, Seal Team, Blue Bloods, McGyver, Magnum P.I., Bull, FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, Evil, and All Rise have been renewed by CBS, along with comedies Young Sheldon, Mom, The Neighborhood, The Unicorn, and Bob Hearts Abishola. Returning reality series include Survivor, The Amazing Race, 60 Minutes, 48 Hours, and Undercover Boss. Read on for a complete list of shows just cancelled by CBS.

Tommy (Photo: CBS) Created by Paul Attanasio, Tommy stars Edie Falco as Abigail "Tommy" Thomas, the first female Chief of Police for the Los Angeles Police Department, coming to the LAPD having previously been a New York Police Officer. The series premiered on February 6, 2020 and will air its first season (and now series) finale on Thursday, May 7th.

Broke (Photo: CBS) Starring Jane the Virgin star Jaime Camil, NCIS alum Pauley Perrette, Natasha Leggero, Izzy Diaz, and Antonio Raul Corbo, Broke follows Jackie (Perrette) a single mother who ends up taking in her estranged sister Elizabeth (Leggero) and her family they unexpectedly are cut off by Elizabeth's wealthy father-in-law. The series debuted on April 2, 2020 and will air its finale on Thursday, May 21st.

Man with a Plan (Photo: CBS) Starring Friends alum Matt LeBlanc, Man with a Plan followed Adam (LeBlanc) who ends up taking on more parenting responsibilities for his three children when his wife Andi (Liza Snyder) goes back to work. The series debuted on October 24, 2016 and will end at the conclusion of its fourth season on Thursday, May 28th.

Carol's Second Act (Photo: CBS) Starring Patricia Heaton, Ashley Tisdale, Kyle MacLachlan, Cedrick Yarbrough, Lucas Neff, Jean-Luc Bilodeau, Sabrina Jalees, and Ito Aghayere, Carol's Second Act starred Heaton as the titular Carol who, after raising her two children and retiring from teaching, pursues her dream to become a doctor and begins an internship at Loyola Memorial Hospital. The series debuted on September 26, 2019 and aired its final episode on March 12, 2019.

God Friended Me (Photo: CBS) After two seasons of following atheist podcaster Miles Finer's (Brandon Michael hall) quest to find out who was behind a Face book account named "God" who not only friended Miles but suggests new friends that, ultimately, need his help, CBS cancelled God Friended Me. The series, which also starred Violette Beane Suraj Sharma, Joe Morton, Javicia Leslie, and Erica Gimpel, debuted on September 30, 2019 and aired its finale on April 26, 2020.

Hawaii Five-0 (Photo: CBS) A reboot of the classic Hawaii Five-O series that ran from 1968 to 1980, Hawaii Five-0 centered around a small, specialized Department of Public Safety task force in Hawaii. The series debuted on September 20, 2010 and ended its run on April 3, 2020 after ten seasons. The series starred, Alex O'Loughlin, Scott Caan, Daniel Dae Kim, Grace Park, and more.

Madam Secretary (Photo: CBS) Starring Téa Leoni, Tim Daly Bebe Neuwirth, Željko Ivanek, Erich Bergen, and more, political drama Madam Secretary followed the life United States Secretary of State Elizabeth McCord. At the start of the sixth season, McCord became the first female President of the United States. The series debuted on September 21, 2014 and ended on December 8, 2019 after six seasons.