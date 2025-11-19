Disney+: Everything Being Added in December 2025

While December won’t actually arrive for another week-and-a-half or so, streaming services like Disney+ are getting ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday and giving subscribers a glimpse at what’s to come next month. On Wednesday, the Disney streamer unveiled the complete list of titles coming to the service throughout December, headlined by the return of one of its best original shows.

The biggest title on deck for Disney+ in December is undoubtedly Percy Jackson and the Olympians, which returns for Season 2 on December 10th. The season will begin with a two-episode premiere, followed by a standard release schedule after that (simultaneously released on Hulu).

You can take a look at the complete Disney+ December lineup below!

December 1st

I AM BOXER (Hulu Original) – Episode 2

From 30-year boxing veteran Don Lee comes the ultimate survival competition. Ninety boxers, regardless of age, weight, or profession, gather to prove they’re the best. They’ll face off in explosive matches and missions on an epic scale. Who will survive to the end and be crowned the champion?

December 2nd

Dancing With the Holidays – Streaming at 8pm ET

The ballroom comes alive with holiday magic as Dancing with the Stars celebrates the season with festive-themed routines, dazzling musical performances and special holiday greetings.

Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular

December 3rd

Are You Sure?!? (Disney+ Original) – Two-Episode Premiere

Whenever BTS’s Jimin and Jung Kook get together, chaos and excitement follow. Following their unforgettable Tokyo trip in 2017, the duo reunite in the summer of 2023 for one last trip before their military enlistment, hoping to make memories that will last a lifetime.

CMA Country Christmas

Filmed in Nashville in front of a live audience, the 16th annual CMA Country Christmas will feature one-of-a-kind musical performances of festive classics from country music’s biggest stars. Hosted by Lauren Daigle and Jordan Davis, the holiday special will include performances by Daigle, Davis, Riley Green, Lady A, Little Big Town, Parker McCollum, Megan Moroney, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Susan Tedeschi, Derek Trucks and BeBe Winans.

Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation (Disney+ Original)

High school student Yu is suddenly transported to Twisted-Wonderland, a world of magic and wonder. Now, he must face monsters, whimsical magicians-in-training, and mysterious incidents, all without any magic of his own. Will Yu ever find a way back to his own world?

Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (Season 6) – New Episodes

High school students, Marinette and Adrien, become superheroes, Ladybug and Cat Noir! Their mission is to stop the villainous Hawk Moth from wreaking havoc on the city of Paris!

RoboGobo – Holiday Episode

“Frost-ival of Lights” – Dax and Allie light the way so a duck family can make it through a wintry storm. “Hoppy Holidays” – Team RoboGobo races to return gifts in time for Christmas morning after Gimme Pig steals them.

December 5th

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Last Straw (Disney+ Original) – Premiere

Adapted from the third installment of Jeff Kinney’s worldwide bestselling book series, Greg Heffley returns for his next family misadventure in the animated feature “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Last Straw.” When laidback Greg finds himself at odds with his dad’s outsized expectations, pressure builds to turn his act around. After a series of hilarious near disasters, Greg’s dad presents him with an ultimatum that just might challenge his wimpy ways for good.

The Great Christmas Light Fight (Season 13) – Premiere

On the Season 13 premiere, it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas as the Palusso, Greason and Jimenez families compete for the $50,000 grand prize and coveted “Light Fight” trophy as Carter Oosterhouse judges these over-the-top displays.

Mickey & Minnie’s Holiday Songs: Christmas shorts – Premiere

These sing-along stop-motion music videos feature Mickey, Minnie and the gang as they get into the Christmas spirit.

December 6th

Phineas and Ferb Recap: Percy Jackson – Premiere

Phineas and Ferb invent a Greek urn that recaps the first season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians just in time for the new season!

December 8th

I AM BOXER (Hulu Original) – Episode 3

From 30-year boxing veteran Don Lee comes the ultimate survival competition. Ninety boxers, regardless of age, weight, or profession, gather to prove they’re the best. They’ll face off in explosive matches and missions on an epic scale. Who will survive to the end and be crowned the champion?

Monsters Funday Football – Live at 8pm ET

A real-time, animated Monday Night Football game, featuring the defending Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles at the Los Angeles Chargers, inside the iconic Monsters, Inc. building.

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Disney+ Original) Season 3 – All Episodes Streaming

Kai, Lys, and Nubs continue their galactic adventures as they team up with their new droid companions, and face off against Rek, a troublemaking master droidsmith.

December 10th

Are You Sure?!? (Disney+ Original) – Two New Episodes

Whenever BTS’s Jimin and Jung Kook get together, chaos and excitement follow. Following their unforgettable Tokyo trip in 2017, the duo reunite in the summer of 2023 for one last trip before their military enlistment, hoping to make memories that will last a lifetime.

Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation (Disney+ Original) – New Episode

High school student Yu is suddenly transported to Twisted-Wonderland, a world of magic and wonder. Now, he must face monsters, whimsical magicians-in-training, and mysterious incidents, all without any magic of his own. Will Yu ever find a way back to his own world?

Kevin Costner Presents: The First Christmas

Kevin Costner hosts the special exploring the extraordinary journey of Mary and Joseph as they navigate the hardships, trials and triumphs surrounding Jesus Christ’s birth, offering an inspiring way to experience the true meaning of Christmas.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Disney+ Original) Season 2 Premiere – Two Episodes

After Camp Half-Blood’s protective border is breached, Percy Jackson embarks on an epic odyssey into the Sea of Monsters in search of his best friend Grover and the one thing that may save the camp — the legendary Golden Fleece. With help from Annabeth, Clarisse and his newfound cyclops half-brother Tyson, Percy’s survival becomes essential to stopping Luke, the Titan Kronos, and their impending plan to bring down Camp Half-Blood — and ultimately, Olympus.

Secrets Declassified with David Duchovny (Season 1)

December 12th

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The End of an Era – Two Episode Premiere

An illuminating docuseries on Disney+ that gives an intimate look at Taylor’s life as her tour made headlines and thrilled fans around the world. In addition, the series spotlights performers, family members, and friends – including Gracie Abrams, Sabrina Carpenter, Ed Sheeran, and Florence Welch – offering never-before-seen insight into what it took to create a phenomenon. Two episodes will debut each week beginning December 12.

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show – Premiere

Filmed in Vancouver, B.C., the full concert film, captured during the final show of the tour, features the entire set of “THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT,” which was added to the tour following that album’s release in 2024.

December 15th

I AM BOXER (Hulu Original) – Episode 4

From 30-year boxing veteran Don Lee comes the ultimate survival competition. Ninety boxers, regardless of age, weight, or profession, gather to prove they’re the best. They’ll face off in explosive matches and missions on an epic scale. Who will survive to the end and be crowned the champion?

December 17th

Are You Sure?!? (Disney+ Original) – Two New Episodes

Whenever BTS’s Jimin and Jung Kook get together, chaos and excitement follow. Following their unforgettable Tokyo trip in 2017, the duo reunite in the summer of 2023 for one last trip before their military enlistment, hoping to make memories that will last a lifetime.

Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation (Disney+ Original) – Season Finale

High school student Yu is suddenly transported to Twisted-Wonderland, a world of magic and wonder. Now, he must face monsters, whimsical magicians-in-training, and mysterious incidents, all without any magic of his own. Will Yu ever find a way back to his own world?

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 (Disney+ Original) – New Episode

After Camp Half-Blood’s protective border is breached, Percy Jackson embarks on an epic odyssey into the Sea of Monsters in search of his best friend Grover and the one thing that may save the camp — the legendary Golden Fleece. With help from Annabeth, Clarisse and his newfound cyclops half-brother Tyson, Percy’s survival becomes essential to stopping Luke, the Titan Kronos, and their impending plan to bring down Camp Half-Blood — and ultimately, Olympus.

SuperKitties (Season 3) – New Episodes Including a Holiday Episode

Season three of the hit Disney Jr. series introduces a “Su-Purr Wild” story arc that finds the SuperKitties traveling into the Kittydale Wild Jungle to adventure with their wildcat friend Willa and new jungle critters.

December 19th

Discovered by Disaster (Season 1) – Premiere

Discovered by Disaster is a factual docuseries that explores how catastrophic natural events unveil hidden treasures and reshape our understanding of history. In a world increasingly affected by climate change and extreme weather, the series highlights the paradox of destruction leading to significant archaeological discoveries. Each episode combines CGI, expert testimony, and location shooting to examine extraordinary finds brought to light by disasters ranging from earthquakes and volcanic eruptions to droughts and floods.Discovered by Disaster reveals the powerful connection between calamity and the unearthing of history. These events can wreak terrible destruction, but they can also uncover amazing treasures.

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The End of an Era – Episodes 3 & 4

An illuminating docuseries on Disney+ that gives an intimate look at Taylor’s life as her tour made headlines and thrilled fans around the world. In addition, the series spotlights performers, family members, and friends – including Gracie Abrams, Sabrina Carpenter, Ed Sheeran, and Florence Welch – offering never-before-seen insight into what it took to create a phenomenon. Two episodes will debut each week beginning December 12.

December 20th

Inside the Enchanted Waterways – Premiere

Go on a deep dive into the enigmatic world of water. From vast, powerful oceans to dynamic, life-giving rivers, nurturing lakes and the ghostly world of mysterious swamps, explore the charismatic characters and intricate stories of the wildlife that call each of these water bodies home, and uncover the secrets of how water shapes all life on Earth.

December 22nd

I AM BOXER (Hulu Original) – Episode 5

From 30-year boxing veteran Don Lee comes the ultimate survival competition. Ninety boxers, regardless of age, weight, or profession, gather to prove they’re the best. They’ll face off in explosive matches and missions on an epic scale. Who will survive to the end and be crowned the champion?

December 24th

Made in Korea (Hulu Original) – Two-Episode Premiere

Parent Wars (Season 1)

Are You Sure?!? (Disney+ Original) – Two New Episodes

Whenever BTS’s Jimin and Jung Kook get together, chaos and excitement follow. Following their unforgettable Tokyo trip in 2017, the duo reunite in the summer of 2023 for one last trip before their military enlistment, hoping to make memories that will last a lifetime.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 (Disney+ Original) – New Episode

After Camp Half-Blood’s protective border is breached, Percy Jackson embarks on an epic odyssey into the Sea of Monsters in search of his best friend Grover and the one thing that may save the camp — the legendary Golden Fleece. With help from Annabeth, Clarisse and his newfound cyclops half-brother Tyson, Percy’s survival becomes essential to stopping Luke, the Titan Kronos, and their impending plan to bring down Camp Half-Blood — and ultimately, Olympus.

December 25th

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade

Disney’s Emmy Award-winning annual celebration returns Christmas morning with magical star-studded performances from Walt Disney World Resort in Florida; Disneyland Resort in California and Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaiʻi.

December 26th

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The End of an Era – Final Two Episodes

An illuminating docuseries on Disney+ that gives an intimate look at Taylor’s life as her tour made headlines and thrilled fans around the world. In addition, the series spotlights performers, family members, and friends – including Gracie Abrams, Sabrina Carpenter, Ed Sheeran, and Florence Welch – offering never-before-seen insight into what it took to create a phenomenon. Two episodes will debut each week beginning December 12.

December 29th

I AM BOXER (Hulu Original) – Episode 6

From 30-year boxing veteran Don Lee comes the ultimate survival competition. Ninety boxers, regardless of age, weight, or profession, gather to prove they’re the best. They’ll face off in explosive matches and missions on an epic scale. Who will survive to the end and be crowned the champion?

December 30th

Project Runway (Seasons 5-8)

December 31st

Dr. Pimple Popper: Breaking Out (Season 1)

Little Angel (Season 8)

Made in Korea (Hulu Original) – Episodes 3 & 4

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 (Disney+ Original) – New Episode

After Camp Half-Blood’s protective border is breached, Percy Jackson embarks on an epic odyssey into the Sea of Monsters in search of his best friend Grover and the one thing that may save the camp — the legendary Golden Fleece. With help from Annabeth, Clarisse and his newfound cyclops half-brother Tyson, Percy’s survival becomes essential to stopping Luke, the Titan Kronos, and their impending plan to bring down Camp Half-Blood — and ultimately, Olympus.

Strangest Things (Season 3)

Hidden away from the public behind closed doors are the most remarkable and mysterious objects on Earth. Now, new research and technology can get under their skin like never before. Using the latest in 3D imaging, we examine these artifacts in precise detail to uncover their unbelievable, ancient and truly bizarre secrets.