Everything Leaving Netflix in December 2022
After rolling out the complete list of new content coming to Netflix in December, the streaming service has also given us the bad news and revealed the titles that will be departing next month as well. Luckily for subscribers the list of titles that will be unavailable throughout the month isn't that extensive and the bulk of the content that is departing will still be available for the entire month and will only leave on January 1st, 2023.
The content leaving Netflix through most of December are various television shows, including at least one fan-favorite, Manhunt: Unabomber, with a handful of other shows leaving at the same time. The list of content leaving on the last day of December however is the biggest batch, including the original Men in Black trilogy, the three live-action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies from the 1990s (and the 2007 animated movie), plus Stanley Kubrick classics Eyes Wide Shut and A Clockwork Orange, don't worry, you'll still be able to watch the former on Christmas Day (and the later too if that's your bag).
Here's the full list of movies and shows leaving Netflix in December:
Leaving December 9th:
The Shack
Leaving December 10th:
Fast Color
Leaving December 11th:
Manhunt: Unabomber
Leaving December 14th:
Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 3-4
The Challenge: Season 12
The Challenge: Season 25
Merlin: Seasons 1-5
Teen Mom 2: Seasons 3-4
Leaving December 15th:
The Danish Girl
Leaving December 27th:
Instant Hotel: Season 1
Leaving December 28th:
Shrek the Musical
Leaving December 31st:
1BR
A Cinderella Story
A Clockwork Orange
A Little Princess
Blood Diamond
Blow
Blue Jasmine
Casino Royale
Chocolat
Eyes Wide Shut
I Love You, Man
Life as We Know It
Men in Black
Men in Black II
Men in Black 3
National Lampoon's European Vacation
National Lampoon's Vacation
New York Minute
Point Break
Police Academy
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
