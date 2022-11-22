Everything Leaving Netflix in December 2022

After rolling out the complete list of new content coming to Netflix in December, the streaming service has also given us the bad news and revealed the titles that will be departing next month as well. Luckily for subscribers the list of titles that will be unavailable throughout the month isn't that extensive and the bulk of the content that is departing will still be available for the entire month and will only leave on January 1st, 2023.

The content leaving Netflix through most of December are various television shows, including at least one fan-favorite, Manhunt: Unabomber, with a handful of other shows leaving at the same time. The list of content leaving on the last day of December however is the biggest batch, including the original Men in Black trilogy, the three live-action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies from the 1990s (and the 2007 animated movie), plus Stanley Kubrick classics Eyes Wide Shut and A Clockwork Orange, don't worry, you'll still be able to watch the former on Christmas Day (and the later too if that's your bag).

Here's the full list of movies and shows leaving Netflix in December:

Leaving December 9th:

The Shack

Leaving December 10th:

Fast Color

Leaving December 11th:

Manhunt: Unabomber

Leaving December 14th:

Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 3-4

The Challenge: Season 12

The Challenge: Season 25

Merlin: Seasons 1-5

Teen Mom 2: Seasons 3-4

Leaving December 15th:

The Danish Girl

Leaving December 27th:

Instant Hotel: Season 1

Leaving December 28th:

Shrek the Musical

Leaving December 31st:

1BR

A Cinderella Story

A Clockwork Orange

A Little Princess

Blood Diamond

Blow

Blue Jasmine

Casino Royale

Chocolat

Eyes Wide Shut

I Love You, Man

Life as We Know It

Men in Black

Men in Black II

Men in Black 3

National Lampoon's European Vacation

National Lampoon's Vacation

New York Minute

Point Break

Police Academy

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

