Ewan McGregor Teases New Season of Long Way in the Works

New York Comic Con kicked off on Thursday, and many big names have been in attendance. However, due to the SAG strike, which is expected to get extended, actors who are participating in panels aren't able to discuss their projects, and they can only sign personal headshots rather than images of themselves in character. According to the NYCC website, actors are not able to "talk about past, current or upcoming projects from struck properties and studios." Ewan McGregor took part in a spotlight panel and shared his support for the strike. While the actor was unable to talk about Obi-Wan-Kenobi or other projects, he did tease another season of Long Way Up since it's a docuseries.

Long Way Up is a British series that debuted on Apple TV+ in 2020 and saw McGregor and Charley Boorman taking a worldwide motorcycle journey. The series was a follow-up to their journeys in the films Long Way Round (2004) and Long Way Down (2007).

"Well, we might have another Long Way up our sleeve," McGregor teased Yeah, we're not really at liberty to discuss it, but just watch this space. And I think I think we're going to try and do another one of those soon."

"Well, I think we've got an idea. We've got an idea," he added. "And we've started to talk about it. So that's in the early, early stages of fermentation, but it doesn't take us very long to – yeah, we've got a plan but so I think we'll definitely do another one those but I'm not really at liberty to talk about where it will be yet. And just personally, I like to ride."

Ewan McGregor Addresses SAG Strike:

"This is the first thing like this I've done and it's been a decision to do it, but I really wanted to take part," McGregor explained during his NYCC panel. "And it's difficult for us to be up here and not be allowed to talk about our actual films I'm sure you would want to hear about, and so I apologize for that. But we – that's just the way we have to do it I suppose. But it was important to come and see you all meet you all and be part of this relationship, you know, between the people we make the films for and, and the people that make them so yeah, so I'm happy to be here."

Stay tuned for more updates from NYCC.