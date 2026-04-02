Exclusive Monarch Season 2 Clip Reveals the Only Godzilla Question That Matters

ComicBook is proud to present an exclusive Monarch Season 2 clip that reveals the only Godzilla question that matters. Godzilla and Kong are only two of the Monsterverse’s Titans, and the very existence of these towering behemoths is an existential threat to humanity itself. Apple’s epic Monsterverse spinoff, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, explores what it’s like to like in a world where a kaiju could rampage down the street at any moment. Monarch Season 2 is essentially exploring whether it’s possible for humanity to co-exist with the Titans.

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ComicBook can reveal an exclusive new clip from Monarch Season 2, episode 6 that asks a very simple question: Who wins? The scene features the younger Lee Shaw (Wyatt Russell) meeting his father (Bill Sage), and attempting to boast a little about what he’s achieved as a leader of Monarch. In response, Lee’s father dismisses his son’s efforts and points out that only one question matters when it comes to Titans: who wins?

Will Lee Shaw Embrace His Father’s Philosophy?

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The characters of Monarch are caught in an impossible situation. The ominous truth is that the Titans show little concern for human lives or civilizations; although some humans can bond with Titans like Godzilla, all appear inimical to twenty-first century infrastructure. In part this is because Titans are creatures of balance, and the balance of nature has been seriously disrupted by technological advancement. Godzilla in particular is the keeper of this balance, the one who holds it all in check.

Lee is caught between two distinct viewpoints. On the one hand, Keiko and Bill have encouraged him to believe co-existence is possible with understanding; on the other, his military background stresses the importance of dominance. Lee’s father is clearly representing the latter, arguing that humanity and Titans are naturally opposed to one another. To Lee’s father, only one question matters: Who wins?

It’s a dark, disturbing question, but there’s a sense in which Lee’s father has a point. The mere presence of a Titan can wreak havoc on an unprecedented scale, meaning they must either be kept in remote areas… or neutralized, if human lives are not to be lost. But Titans are another part of the world’s balance, and Keiko and Bill believes both the world and humanity will lose something integral if they are wiped out. This may seem like the only question that matters, but the simple asking of it may well be something of a philosophical dead end.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 is now streaming on Apple TV+. Discuss the series with us on the ComicBook Forum!